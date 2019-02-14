Amazon's New York HQ2 cancellation draws fiery responses from lawmakers, tech world

Amazon dropped its grand plans to set up a new headquarters in New York City following a fierce weeks-long debate and pressure from local politicians unhappy about tax promises made to the tech giant.

The company said it was "disappointed" to announce it wasn't going to construct an Amazon campus in Long Island City, Queens, on Thursday.

"For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term," the company said in an online statement. "While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City."

AMAZON PULLS OUT OF NYC HEADQUARTERS DEAL AFTER MOUNTING OPPOSITION

The ambitious $2.5 billion project was expected to lead to the creation of 25,000 jobs. The cancellation is a serious blow to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, who lobbied intensely to land the campus within city limits.

Amazon said it does not plan to look for another location at this time, and will continue with plans to build offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

News about the company's cancellation drew fiery responses from politicians, tech fans and others Thursday.

"Absolutely disgraceful that @Amazon is driven from New York by left wing progressive politicians. Terrible loss of jobs for New York workers and New York economy," Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., tweeted.

"Hey, @Amazon. Come on down. The water's fine!" Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., replied.

"Mr. @JeffBezos, South Carolina would love to have you locate your new HQ here. South Carolina is a great place to do business!" Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chimed in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.