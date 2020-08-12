Amazon Music podcasts may not 'disparage' Amazon, now-deleted clause said: report

Amazon recently announced it will soon let podcasters host their shows on Amazon Music and Audible, according to Billboard.

But according to the tech giant's terms and conditions shared on social media on Monday, the new opportunity came with a caveat: "Content may not include advertising or messages that disparage or are directed against Amazon or any Service."

That didn't sit well with some.

"I'm a freaking entertainment podcast and I can't consent to that," Corey Quinn, cloud expert and host the "AWS [Amazon Web Services] Morning Brief" podcast, tweeted on Monday, along with a screenshot of the note from Amazon to podcasters. "How can any actual news podcast?!"

However, the following day, journalist Matthew Keys, who obtained a copy of an email sent to podcasters, said Amazon got rid of the clause.

AMAZON, GOOGLE, WHATSAPP TOP LIST OF HACKERS' FAVORITE BRANDS TO IMITATE, REPORT SAYS

"I don't sign contracts I'm not willing to live by, and I'm not willing to compromise my objectivity / stop making fun of [AWS] just to get a podcast onto an Amazon platform," Quinn tweeted, adding in another post, "Amazon messes things up! It's important to talk about it."

BEZOS SAYS COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS ON AMAZON ARE 'SCOURGE'

Amazon did not respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

Amazon's Echo and Fire TV devices currently allow users to stream podcasts through non-Amazon apps, but the new Amazon Music and Audible offerings will give Amazon customers a new way stream on-demand shows more directly, Keys wrote.

Shows can reach Amazon Music's and Audible's combined 55 million users, according to the emails obtained by Keys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP