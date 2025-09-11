Amazon backs AI startup that lets you make TV shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What if you could write your own episode of a hit show without a crew or cameras, only a prompt? That's exactly what a San Francisco startup called Fable is aiming to do with its new artificial intelligence platform, Showrunner.

Now it has Amazon's backing through the Alexa Fund. While the exact amount of the investment hasn't been disclosed, Amazon's involvement signals growing interest in AI-powered entertainment. Fable describes Showrunner as the "Netflix of AI," a place where anyone can type in a few words and instantly generate an episode.

A new era of user-generated entertainment

Instead of passively watching shows, Showrunner invites users to co-create them. You can build an episode from scratch or jump into a world someone else started. It's all done through text: just describe the scene or story, and the AI gets to work. The company officially launched with Exit Valley, a satirical, animated series set in a fictional tech hub called Sim Francisco. Think Family Guy, but aimed at Silicon Valley titans like Elon Musk and Sam Altman. It's edgy, funny, and powered entirely by AI. If you're curious, head to the Showrunner website, and you'll be directed to their Discord server, where episodes are streamed, and new ones are made in real-time.

Backed by big tech, led by a VR veteran

Fable's CEO, Edward Saatchi, has a history of pushing boundaries. Before launching Fable, he co-founded Oculus Story Studios, a division of Oculus VR acquired by Meta. His latest mission: turn Hollywood from a one-way broadcast into a two-way conversation.

"Hollywood streaming services are about to become two-way entertainment," Saatchi told Variety. "Audiences will be able to make new episodes with a few words and become characters with a photo."

That vision has already started to take shape. Fable previously released nine AI-generated South Park episodes that racked up more than 80 million views. Those episodes were made with the company's proprietary AI engine, fine-tuned for animated storytelling.

Why animation comes first

Right now, Showrunner is focused entirely on animated content and that's no accident. According to Saatchi, animation is far easier for AI to handle than photorealistic video. While tech giants like Meta, OpenAI, and Google are racing to create lifelike AI videos, Fable is avoiding that battleground. Instead, the startup wants to give everyday users the tools to become writers, directors, and even stars of their own shows. All it takes is a bit of imagination and a few lines of text.

What this means for you

Whether you're a writer, a fan of animation, or just someone who's curious about AI, this shift opens the door to a whole new kind of entertainment. You no longer need a Hollywood budget to tell a story. If you've got a creative idea, you can bring it to life instantly, and share it with a community that's doing the same. Showrunner gives you the power to shape pop culture, not just consume it. You could even remix existing episodes or jump into an AI-generated world with your own twist.

Kurt's key takeaways

Amazon's support of Fable shows that generative AI appears to be the next evolution in how we create and experience entertainment. Tools like Showrunner are turning viewers into creators, and what we consider a "TV show" might soon be as personal as a playlist.

If you could make your own animated series with a single prompt, what story would you tell? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

