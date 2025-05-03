Air taxi service plans eVTOL rides from all three NYC airports

New York City, get ready for a potentially game-changing transportation option.

Archer Aviation, partnering with United Airlines, is planning to launch an air taxi service that could really shake up how you get around.

Forget the idea of flying cars. This is about creating a practical, efficient and eco-friendlier way to skip the city's notorious traffic jams and reach your destination faster.

How the air taxi service will work

Archer and United's plan revolves around utilizing existing helipads at East 34th Street, West 30th Street and lower Manhattan to launch Archer's all-electric Midnight aircraft, which has space for four passengers and a pilot.

From there, passengers would be whisked away to major airports like JFK, LaGuardia and Newark, as well as regional airports like Westchester County, Teterboro and Republic. The idea is that passengers would book these air taxi trips as an "add-on" to their existing flights, creating a seamless travel experience.

While the exact pricing hasn't been revealed yet, it's worth noting that a one-way helicopter ride from Manhattan to JFK on Blade typically costs around $265 per seat. As for when you can expect to hop on an Archer air taxi in NYC, that's still up in the air, but Archer has stated its aircraft will make its commercial debut in Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.

The technology behind Archer’s Midnight aircraft

So, what makes Midnight so special? For starters, it's all-electric, with a range of up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph. Midnight is designed to take off and land vertically like a helicopter but then transition into forward flight like a plane.

The aircraft is designed with 12 engines and propellers, providing redundancy for safety and aiming to match commercial airliner standards. With less noise and no emissions compared to traditional helicopters, Midnight is a quieter and greener alternative for urban air mobility.

Infrastructure and partnerships

To make this vision a reality, Archer plans to use preexisting aviation infrastructure, working with partners like Atlantic Aviation, Signature Aviation and Skyports/GroupeADP to develop and electrify vertiports at airports and helipads across the region. It's also collaborating with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New York City Economic Development Corporation to ensure the service integrates smoothly into the city's existing transportation network.

What’s next?

Before you can book your first Archer air taxi, Midnight needs to obtain type certification from the FAA, which means the aircraft meets all the design and safety standards. The company has previously received Parts 135 and 145 certification for on-demand services and specialized repair.

A race to the skies

Archer isn't the only player in the air taxi game. Companies like Joby Aviation , Volocopter and Beta Technologies are also developing eVTOL air taxi networks. However, not everyone has found success. German company Lilium recently faced financial difficulties. Archer is setting itself apart with major orders and partnerships, including a $1 billion order from United Airlines and a $500 million deal with a Japan Airlines joint venture.

Kurt’s key takeaways

So, what does this all mean for New York? Archer and United's air taxi plan is still in the early stages, but the potential is definitely there to really shake up how we think about getting around the city. If they can pull it off, those dreaded commutes could become a thing of the past, replaced by quick, emissions-free flights above the gridlock.

Air taxis sound amazing, but would you feel completely comfortable putting your trust in a brand-new technology flying above one of the busiest cities in the world? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

