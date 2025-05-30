5 AI prompts to put serious money in your pocket

So, you want to start making money using AI but you’re not trying to build Skynet or learn 15 coding languages first? Good, because neither am I. You don’t need to become the next Sam Altman or have a Ph.D. in machine learning to turn artificial intelligence into real income. What you do need is curiosity, a dash of creativity, and the right prompts.

💸 Enter to win $500 for you and $500 for your favorite person or charity in our Pay It Forward Sweepstakes. Hurry, ends soon!

I’ve pulled together five powerful, practical prompts you can throw into ChatGPT (or your AI tool of choice) to help you start earning extra cash this week. These aren’t pie-in-the-sky dreams or $10K-a-month YouTube ad schemes. They’re doable, even if your calendar is already packed.

5-MINUTE CLEANUP FOR YOUR PHONE AND COMPUTER

Let’s get to it.

1. Fast-Track Your Freelance Life

Prompt to use:

"Act as a freelance business coach. Suggest 3 services I can offer on Fiverr or Upwork using AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney or Canva. I have [insert skill: writing/design/admin/accounting/managerial] experience."

Why this works:

Freelance work is exploding right now. Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr are filled with small businesses and entrepreneurs who need help—but don’t have the budget to hire full-time staff. If you’ve got any kind of professional background, you can use AI tools to turbocharge your services. Writing blog posts? ChatGPT can give you a draft. Creating logos or social media templates? Midjourney and Canva are your new best friends.

You don’t need a team. You don’t need fancy software. You just need a good prompt and the confidence to say, "Yes, I can do that." AI helps you scale what you already know how to do.

2. Make Product Descriptions Sexy Again

Prompt to use:

"Rewrite this Etsy or Shopify product description to make it more compelling and SEO-friendly. Target audience: [insert group]. Here’s the original: [paste description]."

Why this works:

Let’s face it—most product descriptions online are a snooze. But good copy sells. Whether you’re running your own shop or helping someone else with theirs, compelling product descriptions convert clicks into customers. Use ChatGPT to punch up the language, fine-tune for SEO, and speak directly to your ideal buyer.

DON’T SCAM YOURSELF WITH THE TRICKS HACKERS DON’T WANT ME TO SHARE

Remember: people don’t just want to buy a weird mug. They want to buy what it says about them. That’s where a smart rewrite can turn browsers into buyers.

3. Social Posts That Sell

Prompt to use:

"Create 5 attention-grabbing Instagram captions to promote this [product/service]. Keep the tone [fun, confident, expert] and include a strong call to action."

Why this works:

We live in a scroll-happy world. Your social captions need to grab attention in less than three seconds. But not everyone’s a copywriter—and not everyone has time to be. AI can help you crank out engaging content in the tone and style that fits your brand. Add a great photo, post consistently, and you’re suddenly a one-person content agency without the overhead (or endless Zoom meetings).

If you’re managing social for clients or your own biz, this prompt is gold. Use it to build content calendars, write reels scripts, or even draft ad copy.

4. Polite Emails That Save You Money

Prompt to use:

"Write a short, polite email to ask for a lower rate or discount on [tool/service/platform]. Mention that I’m a loyal customer comparing alternatives."

Why this works:

Negotiating discounts doesn’t always feel comfortable but it absolutely works. Companies often have unpublished deals, especially for longtime users or small businesses. And customer service reps? They're human beings. A kind, well-written email might be all it takes to get a discount on that software you’re using every month.

20 TECH TRICKS TO MAKE LIFE BETTER, SAFER OR EASIER

I’ve personally saved hundreds of dollars just by sending quick, respectful emails like this. AI can help you strike the perfect tone confident but kind, assertive but not pushy.

5. Your Passive Income Kit

Prompt to use:

"Give me 3 high-demand, low-competition ideas for a short e-book or low-content book I can sell on Amazon. I have experience in [insert topic]."

Why this works:

You have knowledge people want. Package it. Sell it. Repeat. Whether it’s a short guide on starting a backyard garden or a workbook for productivity hacks, e-books and low-content books (like journals or planners) sell surprisingly well. And AI can help you brainstorm ideas, outline chapters, even draft content to polish up.

Upload it to Amazon KDP or Gumroad, and now you’ve got a digital product that can earn money in your sleep. People pay for convenience, and you have life experience worth sharing.

Final Thought

You don’t need to master AI to start earning with it. You just need to start using it. These five prompts are a low-risk, high-potential way to get your feet wet. And if you need a hand turning these sparks into something bigger, I’m here.

I built my multimillion-dollar business with no investors and no debt. I’ve done this without a big team or expensive consultants. And I’d love to help you do the same.

Drop me a note. I read every one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Get tech-smarter on your schedule

Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech.

Copyright 2025, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.