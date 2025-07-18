Fox News AI Newsletter: Warning on electricity prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Electricity prices may spike due to AI demand if US doesn't boost energy output, White House warns

- How to disable Gemini AI on Android and keep control of your apps

- LEE ZELDIN: Trump's EPA clearing the regulatory path for America to dominate the global AI revolution

POWER UP: A new White House study warns that electricity prices may spike due to artificial intelligence demand if the United States does not boost energy output.

TURNED OFF: Google is making a push to ensure its AI, Gemini, is tightly integrated with Android systems by granting it access to core apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Phone. The rollout of this change started on July 7, 2025, and it may override older privacy configurations unless you know how to disable Gemini on Android. Here's what you need to know.

OPINION: DIGITAL DOMINANCE: The global race to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) has begun. President Donald Trump got it right from the start when he issued an executive order in January to strengthen America’s AI – the next great technological forefront.

DIGITAL DECEPTION: AI chatbots are quickly becoming the primary way people interact with the internet. Instead of browsing through a list of links, you can now get direct answers to your questions. However, these tools often provide information that is completely inaccurate, and in the context of security, that can be dangerous. In fact, cybersecurity researchers are warning that hackers have started exploiting flaws in these chatbots to carry out AI phishing attacks.

DREAM DENIED: A major new study by research consultancy HarrisX, funded by our family foundation, reveals that school-to-work pathways for millions of young Americans — both those with and without college degrees — are far more deeply fractured than previously known, posing a significant threat to building the future workforce essential to growing the U.S. economy.

OPINION: SEN. DAVE MCCORMICK: Today, something big and unprecedented is happening in Pittsburgh. The inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation summit at Carnegie Mellon University is the clearest and most dramatic manifestation yet of President Donald Trump’s promises to make America energy dominant , lead in advanced technology, and create jobs and opportunity for working families in Pennsylvania and across America.

ROBOT INK REVOLUTION: Every tattoo starts with a single black dot. That tiny mark is the base for every design, no matter how complex. And now, thanks to a new AI tattoo machine , that dot is more perfect than ever. Welcome to the future of tattooing.

OPINION: AI CAN FIX DC: Instead of tapping this engine of innovation, the U.S. government is held captive by its outdated processes. Entrenched legacy vendors have dug their claws in, and this has led to a general resistance to change. As the saying goes, "it takes a while to turn a big ship around."

REAL HELP WANTED: A chatbot is an artificial intelligence tool designed to simulate real-time conversations with users. It operates around the clock, doesn't require breaks and can manage a high volume of requests simultaneously. For businesses, that sounds like an ideal solution. It's no surprise that the chatbot market has surged from $370 million in 2017 to $2.2 billion in 2024. Many companies now rely on chatbots as the first point of contact for customer service. Despite the convenience, not all customers are on board.

