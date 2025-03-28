Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: North Korea's suicide drone test

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test of suicide drones with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises the test of suicide drones with artificial intelligence technology, according to local media, at an unknown location, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 27, 2025. (KCNA via Reuters)

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- North Korea's Kim oversees test of AI-powered suicide drones

- Federal judge allows New York Times' OpenAI lawsuit to proceed

- Suzanne Somers’ husband creates late wife's AI ‘twin’ modeled after ‘Three’s Company’ character

- Amazon introduces beta AI shopping too, 'Interests'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards an aircraft

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards an aircraft. (KCNA via Reuters)

KIM POWER PLAY: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of newly developed AI-powered suicide drones and called for their increased production, North Korean state media said Thursday.

COPYRIGHT FIGHT: A federal judge allowed a lawsuit brought by The New York Times against OpenAI to proceed, promising to "expeditiously" issue an opinion on the matter. 

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos displayed on screens.

A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research company and ChatGPT chatbot. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

SUZANNE'S TWIN: Suzanne Somers passed away two years ago, but her memory lives on, not only through her Hollywood career and businesses, but artificial intelligence too. Her widower, Alan Hamel, worked with an AI company called Hollo to create a "twin" of his late wife.

Suzanne Somers cuddles up to husband Alan Hamel at Christmas themed event

The late Suzanne Somers and widower Alan Hamel. (David Livingston)

WHAT YOU LIKE: Amazon rolled out a beta version of a new artificial intelligence tool that surfaces products based on interests to some shoppers in the U.S. 

