Fox News AI Newsletter: North Korea's suicide drone test

North Korea's Kim oversees test of AI-powered suicide drones
Federal judge allows New York Times' OpenAI lawsuit to proceed
Suzanne Somers' husband creates late wife's AI 'twin' modeled after 'Three's Company' character
Amazon introduces beta AI shopping too, 'Interests'
KIM POWER PLAY: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of newly developed AI-powered suicide drones and called for their increased production, North Korean state media said Thursday.
COPYRIGHT FIGHT: A federal judge allowed a lawsuit brought by The New York Times against OpenAI to proceed, promising to "expeditiously" issue an opinion on the matter.
SUZANNE'S TWIN: Suzanne Somers passed away two years ago, but her memory lives on, not only through her Hollywood career and businesses, but artificial intelligence too. Her widower, Alan Hamel, worked with an AI company called Hollo to create a "twin" of his late wife.
WHAT YOU LIKE: Amazon rolled out a beta version of a new artificial intelligence tool that surfaces products based on interests to some shoppers in the U.S.
