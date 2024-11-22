Fox News AI Newsletter: Mr. Miyagi's dramatic return

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- ‘Cobra Kai’ used AI to bring back ‘Karate Kid’ character in controversial ‘nightmare’ scene

- Nvidia stock dips despite optimistic forecast for ‘Age of AI’

- AI-powered dog robot sniffs out invasive fire ants

WAX ON, WAX OFF: Netflix’s "Cobra Kai" used artificial intelligence to bring back the most influential character in the "Karate Kid" universe — the late Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi.

'AGE OF AI': Nvidia released its earnings report on Wednesday and projected that fourth-quarter sales were above Wall Street estimates, but investors balked as those figures fell short of the lofty expectations the artificial intelligence giant has garnered during its historic rise.

K-9 PEST PATROL: High-tech canines are being trained to sniff out invasive fire ants, using artificial intelligence to identify their nests with remarkable precision. This breakthrough could change the way we manage invasive species and protect our environment.

MACHINE BIAS: On Tuesday, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights released presidentially-mandated guidance that lays out how schools' use of artificial intelligence can be discriminatory toward minority and transgender students, "likely" opening them up to federal investigations.

