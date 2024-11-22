Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Mr. Miyagi's dramatic return

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in a scene from The Karate Kid

Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in a scene from the film 'The Karate Kid', 1984. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- ‘Cobra Kai’ used AI to bring back ‘Karate Kid’ character in controversial ‘nightmare’ scene
- Nvidia stock dips despite optimistic forecast for ‘Age of AI’
- AI-powered dog robot sniffs out invasive fire ants

Pat Morita sitting in a chair

Actor Pat Morita during filming of short film called Talk To Taka, Aug. 9, 2000, in Los Angeles. (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

WAX ON, WAX OFF: Netflix’s "Cobra Kai" used artificial intelligence to bring back the most influential character in the "Karate Kid" universe — the late Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi.

'AGE OF AI': Nvidia released its earnings report on Wednesday and projected that fourth-quarter sales were above Wall Street estimates, but investors balked as those figures fell short of the lofty expectations the artificial intelligence giant has garnered during its historic rise.

robot dog 1

CyberDog designed to locate fire ant nests  (Dr Hualong Qiu, Guangdong Academy of Forestry)

K-9 PEST PATROL: High-tech canines are being trained to sniff out invasive fire ants, using artificial intelligence to identify their nests with remarkable precision. This breakthrough could change the way we manage invasive species and protect our environment.

MACHINE BIAS: On Tuesday, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights released presidentially-mandated guidance that lays out how schools' use of artificial intelligence can be discriminatory toward minority and transgender students, "likely" opening them up to federal investigations.

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on November 16, 2023 shows an AI girl generator in front of an image of school busses. When Ellis, a 14-year-old from Texas, woke up one October morning with several missed calls and texts, they were all about the same thing: nude images of her circulating on social media. That she had not actually taken the pictures didn't make a difference, as artificial intelligence makes so-called "deepfakes" more and more realistic. The source images of Ellis and a friend, also a victim, were lifted from Instagram, their faces then placed on naked bodies below. Other students -- all girls -- were also targeted, with the photos shared with other classmates on Snapchat.  ((Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images))

