Lowe's $250M bet on blue-collar jobs that AI can't do

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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Lowe's CEO warns AI can't climb a ladder as company makes $250M bet on blue-collar future

- Wisconsin town becomes first in nation to pass referendum restricting AI data center development

- Amazon rebuilding customer shopping experience around AI from ground up

HAMMERING IT HOME: Lowe's CEO warns AI can't climb a ladder as company makes $250M bet on blue-collar future – The CEO of Lowe's highlighted the physical limitations of artificial intelligence, noting that AI "can't climb a ladder," while simultaneously announcing the home improvement company's massive $250 million investment focused on the future of blue-collar work.

CITIZENS FIGHT BACK: Wisconsin town becomes first in nation to pass referendum restricting AI data center development – A local community in Wisconsin became the first in the nation to pass a referendum designed to restrict the development of massive artificial intelligence data centers in their area.

CLEAN SHEET: Amazon disrupting itself, rebuilding customer shopping experience around AI from ground up – Tech giant Amazon is intentionally disrupting its own established e-commerce models by rebuilding the entire customer shopping experience from the ground up to center around advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

SECURITY DISPUTE: Federal appeals court rejects Anthropic bid to block Pentagon blacklist in AI dispute – A federal appeals court denied a bid by artificial intelligence company Anthropic to block a Pentagon blacklist amid an ongoing legal dispute regarding defense contracting and AI technology.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: OPINION: Chad Wolf: China's AI mockery shows fight for America is underway – Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf argues in a Fox News Digital op-ed that China's mockery in the artificial intelligence space is a clear indicator that the high-stakes fight for America's future is already actively underway.

ENEMY WITHIN: OPINION: We could win AI war, still lose all our freedoms if we aren't careful – A newly published opinion essay from Fox News Digital explores the complex geopolitical and domestic threats surrounding artificial intelligence, cautioning that the United States could successfully win the global AI arms race but still risk losing fundamental freedoms if careful guardrails are not implemented.

REVOLUTIONARY MOMENT: Hollywood titan believes AI is a revolutionary moment reshaping industries – A prominent Hollywood titan expressed strong convictions regarding artificial intelligence, characterizing the technology's rapid advancement as a revolutionary moment that is fundamentally reshaping the entertainment industry and beyond.

BOT DOC: AI chatbots refilling psych meds sparks debate – If you have ever waited weeks just to renew a mental health prescription, you already know how frustrating the system can feel. Now imagine handling that refill through a chatbot instead of a doctor.

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