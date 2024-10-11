Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Fake Jennifer Aniston bikini body ad

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jennifer Aniston in a strapless dress soft smiles on the carpet at the Emmys

Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Jennifer Aniston bikini body ad is latest AI scam in ‘big game of whack a mole’ for celebrities
- Parents warned of disturbing kidnapping scheme using kids' voice replicas
- US Navy looks to robots, AI to extend vessel health and maintenance

FAKE 'FRIENDS': Despite recently signed legislation in California, artificial intelligence deepfakes of celebrities are as prevalent as ever. One of the most recent has been a clip of Jennifer Aniston that appeared on Facebook, showing her speaking about being in "bikini shape even in my 50s" and promoting collagen supplements that are the reason "why my body doesn’t hold onto fat," per US Weekly.

Close up of Jennifer Aniston looking serious

An ad purporting to show Jennifer Aniston talking about maintaining a bikini body raised red flags. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

WORST NIGHTMARE: Phone scams have been around for a while, but recent advancements in artificial intelligence technology is making it easier for bad actors to convince people they have kidnapped their loved ones.

SHIPSHAPE: The U.S. military will look to robotics and artificial intelligence to improve fleet maintenance and readiness, according to Gecko Robotics. 

Close-up of a Gecko Robotics unit as it crawls across a Carrier deck.

Close-up of a Gecko Robotics unit as it crawls across a Carrier deck. (Gecko Robotics)

'WHAT DO YOU MEAN?': A new song that sounds like it was released by Justin Bieber, with lyrics mentioning being at a "Diddy party," has gone viral on social media, sparking questions about its authenticity.

Justin Bieber standing onstage shirtless

Justin Bieber performs on day three of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island on Aug. 12, 2022, in Budapest, Hungary.  (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

This article was written by Fox News staff.