Fox News AI Newsletter: Fake Jennifer Aniston bikini body ad

- Jennifer Aniston bikini body ad is latest AI scam in ‘big game of whack a mole’ for celebrities

- Parents warned of disturbing kidnapping scheme using kids' voice replicas

- US Navy looks to robots, AI to extend vessel health and maintenance

FAKE 'FRIENDS': Despite recently signed legislation in California, artificial intelligence deepfakes of celebrities are as prevalent as ever. One of the most recent has been a clip of Jennifer Aniston that appeared on Facebook, showing her speaking about being in "bikini shape even in my 50s" and promoting collagen supplements that are the reason "why my body doesn’t hold onto fat," per US Weekly.

WORST NIGHTMARE: Phone scams have been around for a while, but recent advancements in artificial intelligence technology is making it easier for bad actors to convince people they have kidnapped their loved ones.

SHIPSHAPE: The U.S. military will look to robotics and artificial intelligence to improve fleet maintenance and readiness, according to Gecko Robotics.

'WHAT DO YOU MEAN?': A new song that sounds like it was released by Justin Bieber, with lyrics mentioning being at a "Diddy party," has gone viral on social media, sparking questions about its authenticity.

