Fox News AI Newsletter: Cate Blanchett 'deeply concerned'

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Cate Blanchett worries AI could ‘totally replace anyone’
- ChatGPT CEO talks Elon Musk feud, criticizes Biden admin AI regulation
- 10 things you should never tell an AI chatbot
'DEEPLY CONCERNED': Cate Blanchett is one of the many actors expressing fears about artificial intelligence. In a recent interview with the BBC, the Oscar winner said the technology "deeply concerned" her.
ALTMAN OPENS UP: OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman opened up about Elon Musk's feud with him and his view of how regulations related to artificial intelligence development should be framed.
CHATBOT SAFETY: This is a heartbreaking story out of Florida. Megan Garcia thought her 14-year-old son was spending all his time playing video games. She had no idea he was having abusive, in-depth and sexual conversations with a chatbot powered by the app Character AI.
SPLIT STRATEGY: A recent survey found that investors and CEOs are viewing artificial intelligence (AI) investments differently. Nearly 80% of investors expect AI projects to generate a positive return on investment within the first year, while 41% CEOs of large-cap companies are willing to let AI initiatives mature over the course of one to two years before they expect positive results.
TECH REVOLUTION: Congress's bipartisan task force on artificial intelligence recently released its long-anticipated report, detailing strategies for how the U.S. can protect itself against emerging AI-related threats while ensuring the nation remains a leader in innovation within this rapidly evolving sector.
