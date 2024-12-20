Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Cate Blanchett 'deeply concerned'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Cate Blanchett posing on the red carpet

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Cate Blanchett attends the World Premiere of "The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage) (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Cate Blanchett worries AI could ‘totally replace anyone’
- ChatGPT CEO talks Elon Musk feud, criticizes Biden admin AI regulation
- 10 things you should never tell an AI chatbot

'DEEPLY CONCERNED': Cate Blanchett is one of the many actors expressing fears about artificial intelligence. In a recent interview with the BBC, the Oscar winner said the technology "deeply concerned" her.

Cate Blanchett at the Cannes Film Festival in a black strapless dress soft smiles

Cate Blanchett. (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

ALTMAN OPENS UP: OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman opened up about Elon Musk's feud with him and his view of how regulations related to artificial intelligence development should be framed.

Sam Altman at WEF panel

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CHATBOT SAFETY: This is a heartbreaking story out of Florida. Megan Garcia thought her 14-year-old son was spending all his time playing video games. She had no idea he was having abusive, in-depth and sexual conversations with a chatbot powered by the app Character AI.

SPLIT STRATEGY: A recent survey found that investors and CEOs are viewing artificial intelligence (AI) investments differently. Nearly 80% of investors expect AI projects to generate a positive return on investment within the first year, while 41% CEOs of large-cap companies are willing to let AI initiatives mature over the course of one to two years before they expect positive results.

TECH REVOLUTION: Congress's bipartisan task force on artificial intelligence recently released its long-anticipated report, detailing strategies for how the U.S. can protect itself against emerging AI-related threats while ensuring the nation remains a leader in innovation within this rapidly evolving sector.

Congress released a long-awaited AI report recently.

Congress released a long-awaited AI report recently. (iStock)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.