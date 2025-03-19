Fox News AI Newsletter: 'America's great industrial comeback'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

-- Vance knocks globalization's 'cheap labor' and lauds 'America's great industrial comeback' at AI summit

-- Home robot automates household chores like Rosie from 'The Jetsons'

-- AI dashcams enhance trucker safety while raising privacy concerns

-- Getting divorced? Artificial intelligence deepfakes could cost you in court

'INDUSTRIAL COMEBACK': Vice President JD Vance knocked recent globalization efforts that use "cheap labor as a crutch" while simultaneously hampering innovation on the global scale during a Tuesday tech and artificial intelligence speech.

NO MORE CHORES: Developed by the artificial intelligence company 1X, NEO Gamma isn't your clunky, metallic automaton. It is designed to be a helpful, almost human-like assistant.

AI DASHCAM DILEMMA: The trucking industry is in the midst of a technological revolution, thanks to the arrival of artificial intelligence-powered dashcams. These innovative devices promise to make roads safer and operations more efficient, but they also raise some important questions about privacy.

REAL 'THREAT': Americans looking to settle a divorce and obtain custody of their children could rack up unforeseen court costs by trying to disprove artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake videos, photographs and documents, according to a leading family law attorney.

