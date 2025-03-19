Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: 'America's great industrial comeback'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff
Published
Vance celebrates 'America's great industrial comeback' in tech summit speech. Video

Vance celebrates 'America's great industrial comeback' in tech summit speech.

Vice President JD Vance joined the American Dynamism Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to discuss the future of AI.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

-- Vance knocks globalization's 'cheap labor' and lauds 'America's great industrial comeback' at AI summit
-- Home robot automates household chores like Rosie from 'The Jetsons'
-- AI dashcams enhance trucker safety while raising privacy concerns
-- Getting divorced? Artificial intelligence deepfakes could cost you in court

JD Vance delivers speech to tech summit, touts future of AI Video

'INDUSTRIAL COMEBACK': Vice President JD Vance knocked recent globalization efforts that use "cheap labor as a crutch" while simultaneously hampering innovation on the global scale during a Tuesday tech and artificial intelligence speech.

NO MORE CHORES: Developed by the artificial intelligence company 1X, NEO Gamma isn't your clunky, metallic automaton. It is designed to be a helpful, almost human-like assistant.

NEO Gamma humanoid robot serving coffee 

NEO Gamma humanoid robot serving coffee  (1X)

AI DASHCAM DILEMMA: The trucking industry is in the midst of a technological revolution, thanks to the arrival of artificial intelligence-powered dashcams. These innovative devices promise to make roads safer and operations more efficient, but they also raise some important questions about privacy. 

AI dashcam system 

AI dashcam system  (Motive)

REAL 'THREAT': Americans looking to settle a divorce and obtain custody of their children could rack up unforeseen court costs by trying to disprove artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake videos, photographs and documents, according to a leading family law attorney.

Divorce and artificial intelligence deepfakes

The use of artificial intelligence to generate fake images and videos could rack of costs for clients working their way through a divorce.  (iStock/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

