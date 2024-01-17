AI and holograms bring King of Rock 'n' Roll back to life

If you are a fan of Elvis Presley, you are in for a treat.

A new immersive show called "Elvis Evolution" is coming soon, and it will let you see, hear and feel the legend like never before.

The special tribute is pulled off all thanks to some amazing technology.

How technology brings Elvis to life onstage

"Elvis Evolution" uses a mix of live actors, intricate theatrical sets and cutting-edge technology, such as AI, holograms, virtual/mixed reality and projection mapping, to bring a life-size Elvis back to life onstage. You will witness his amazing career, from his humble beginnings to his global fame, and experience his unforgettable songs and performances.

But that’s not all. You will also get to explore Elvis’s personal life, thanks to a deal with Authentic Brands Group, which owns the rights to Elvis' image. You will have access to thousands of his photos and videos, some of which have never been seen before. You will get to know the man behind the music, his passions, his struggles, and his legacy.

How you can interact with Elvis and his music

"Elvis Evolution" promises to be more than just a show. It’s an experience. You will not just watch Elvis, but interact with him. You will be able to walk in his shoes, touch his costumes, play his instruments, and even sing along with him. You will feel like you are part of his story.

The show is created by Layered Reality, a leading immersive entertainment specialist. The company’s founder and CEO, Andrew McGuinness, says:

"Elvis Evolution is a next generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally, and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy."

Where you can experience AI Elvis

The show will launch in Central London this November, and there are plans for it to travel to other cities, such as Las Vegas, Tokyo, and Berlin. If you want to experience "Elvis Evolution," you can sign up now at www.layeredreality.com/elvis . You will get early access to the tickets before they go on sale to everyone else, and you will also receive the latest news about the show.

Kurt's key takeaways

"Elvis Evolution" promises to be a unique and innovative show that celebrates the life and legacy of one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century thanks to tech breakthroughs in AI. It is a show that will appeal to Elvis fans of all ages and backgrounds, as well as music lovers who want to discover the origins of rock ‘n’ roll. It is a show that will make you feel closer to Elvis than ever before and make you appreciate his talent, charisma, and impact on the world. "Elvis Evolution" will be a show that will have you saying, "Thank you, thank you very much."

