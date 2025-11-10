Aerospace tech startup lets you design your own personal aircraft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The dream of personal flight has always felt just out of reach, until now. A company called AltoVolo has unveiled something that might make it real: the world's first eVTOL configurator.

That might sound technical, but it's actually simple. "eVTOL" stands for electric vertical takeoff and landing. Think of a small, quiet aircraft that lifts off like a helicopter but flies forward like a plane, all powered by electric or hybrid engines instead of noisy fuel-burning ones.

And a configurator? It's a tool that lets you design your own version online, choosing colors, materials and other personal details. Put the two together, and you've got something quite remarkable: the ability to design your own flying vehicle from your laptop.

A new kind of personal aircraft

AltoVolo's aircraft is called the Sigma, and it's unlike anything on the market. It's a three-seater hybrid-electric vehicle that combines quiet operation with long range. The Sigma can fly about 500 miles, reach speeds over 220 mph and is more than 80% quieter than a helicopter.

That quietness isn't just about comfort; it's what makes urban air travel possible. Imagine small aircraft quietly taking off from rooftops or open fields, connecting cities and towns without the noise pollution we associate with helicopters today.

Safety is built in, too. The Sigma can keep flying even if one of its small electric jet engines fails, and it carries a ballistic parachute for emergencies. It's compact and light, just under 16 feet wide and weighing a little over 2,100 pounds, making it easier to operate and store than you might expect.

From concept to customization

The idea of customizing your own aircraft might sound futuristic, but AltoVolo's online configurator makes it surprisingly accessible.

Like building your own car online, you can choose colors, seat materials, interior details and even the stitching on your seatbelts. Founder and CEO Will Wood says the company's goal isn't to compete on price but on experience and technology.

"Much like you'd expect from a supercar brand, we're focused on performance and refinement," he explained.

The first 100 Sigma models will be limited editions, offering special finishes and materials that won't appear on later production units.

Taking flight before you take off

AltoVolo isn't stopping at online design. They've built a high-fidelity flight simulator that mirrors the Sigma's cockpit exactly, right down to its carbon fiber and soft leather interior.

Customers can train in the simulator and even use those hours toward a pilot's license. The simulator gives them a chance to "fly" their customized Sigma before ever leaving the ground.

And for everyone else? The company is sharing flight footage from its simulator on YouTube, so people can see how the Sigma handles in the air.

"For AltoVolo, opening our order book is a major milestone in bringing the Sigma to life," Wood tells CyberGuy. "Having early customers make an initial financial commitment shows us real demand. In turn, we are able to raise capital to finalise the product, progress certification and prepare for production. Presenting the flight simulator has been a useful catalyst. Allowing customers to fly in a simulated environment really helps them realise how easy this type of aircraft will be to fly."

Innovation you can feel

One of the most interesting details about the Sigma is something you can't see: the sound inside the cabin. AltoVolo's engineers are working to reduce vibration and interior noise, creating a calm, smooth flight experience.

At the same time, they're experimenting with a synthesized soundscape, a gentle background tone that changes with the aircraft's power use. It helps pilots sense how the vehicle is performing and adds a cinematic touch to the flying experience.

It's part science, part art and a hint at how human-centered this design really is.

The path to certification

The Sigma will benefit from new U.S. aviation rules called MOSAIC, which simplify the process for certifying small, advanced aircraft. This means the Sigma can be sold as a light sport aircraft, lowering costs for both the company and future pilots. Certification is also underway in Europe and the UK, which could make global operations possible in the next few years.

Building a community around flight

Buying a Sigma isn't just about owning an aircraft; it's about joining a new kind of community. AltoVolo wants Sigma owners to become collaborators, helping to shape the product and the future of urban flight. The company is also planning a global service and support network, including maintenance and training centers, to make ownership practical for people beyond traditional aviation circles.

What this means to you

For most of us, flying still means boarding a big plane at a crowded airport. But companies like AltoVolo are trying to change that. The Sigma represents a future where small, efficient aircraft could handle regional travel, connecting towns, suburbs and cities in new ways. It's the kind of innovation that could one day make air travel as personal as driving. And while it's still very early, AltoVolo's new configurator makes the dream of personal air travel feel a bit more real.

Kurt's key takeaways

AltoVolo's Sigma may not replace your car anytime soon, but it gives us a glimpse of what's coming: a world where flight is cleaner, quieter and designed around the individual. It's a preview of how the future of travel might not be on the road at all, but instead in the air.

