7 best audiobooks you didn't know you needed

Close your eyes and hear an entire book without ever turning the page

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
Move over, Siri: Apple’s new audiobook AI voice sounds like a human Video

Move over, Siri: Apple’s new audiobook AI voice sounds like a human

Should we be concerned about our voice being sourced for AI audiobooks? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson delves into the new technology.

Do you love reading yet struggle to find the time for it? Don’t worry, you can still enjoy a good book without having to sit down and read. How? By listening to audiobooks

Audiobooks are a convenient way to experience a good story while you’re doing other things. You can listen to them on your way to work, while you are exercising, cleaning the house or doing any other activity that doesn’t need your full attention. And there are so many audiobooks to choose from, whether you like fiction, non-fiction or anything in between. 

Here are some of the best audiobooks for you and how you can download them to your devices. 

What are audiobooks and why you should try them 

An audiobook is a way of enjoying a book by listening to it instead of reading it. Someone reads the book aloud and records their voice so you can hear the story or the information. You can listen to audiobooks on different devices, such as your phone, your tablet or your computer. 

Many new books have audiobooks made for them, especially if they are popular or well-known. Audiobooks are great for people who are busy or who prefer to listen rather than read. They also create opportunities for voice actors who can bring the books to life with their voices. 

How do I download and listen to an audiobook? 

Audiobooks are relatively simple to download regardless of the device you're using. There are various apps you can use depending on the type of device you wish to listen on. Here are some of my tips for downloading and listening to audiobooks on an iPhone or Android. 

How to download an audiobook on an iPhone 

Audiobooks

You can download audiobooks on your smartphone to listen to.  ( )

  • Go to the Books app
  • Tap Audiobooks at the bottom of the screen
  • Browse or search for the audiobook you want to download and tap on it
  • Click on a book you want to download - then select BUY and choose a payment method
  • Once the audiobook is purchased, it will be automatically downloaded to your iPhone where you can begin listening

How to download an audiobook on an Android 

Audiobooks on an Android

Audiobooks are a great way to still interact with a book by listening, if you do not have time to actually read it. ( )

  • Settings may vary, depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer  
  • Go to the Google Play Books app
  • Tap on the Audiobooks tab
  • Search for the audiobook that you want to download
  • Tap on the Download button

What are the top-rated audiobooks out right now? 

There are thousands of audiobooks out right now, which can make it difficult to pick one for yourself. That's why we've picked some of the top-rated audiobooks to make the decision easier for you. Here are some of the best ones. 

1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex 

Written by Prince Harry 

Narrated by Prince Harry  

Spare book by Prince Harry

Spare breaks down key moments in Prince Harry's life and how he has overcome them. ( )

In Spare, Prince Harry shares his personal journey of grief, loss and healing after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. It has been one of the most anticipated and talked about audiobooks of the year. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 200,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.8 out of 5 stars. 

2. The Road To Roswell 

Written by Connie Willis 

Narrated by Kate McKinnon, Kumail Nanjiani and David Harbour 

The Road to Roswell audiobook

This audiobook is science fiction which follows a group of reporters who investigate a UFO crash. ( )

The Road to Roswell is a science fiction novel narrated by a full cast of actors, including Kate McKinnon, Kumail Nanjiani and David Harbour. It follows a group of reporters who investigate the mysterious crash of a UFO in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. It’s been described as a hilarious and thrilling adventure. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 10,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.7 out of 5 stars. 

3. The Midnight Library 

Written by Matt Haig 

Narrated by Carrie Mulligan  

The Midnight Library audiobook

This audiobook tells a story of a woman who is trapped in between life and death in a library full of books which entail different lives she could live. ( )

The Midnight Library tells the story of a woman who finds herself in a library between life and death, where she can try out different versions of her life. It has been praised for its thought-provoking exploration of life, death and regret. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 59,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.6 out of 5 stars. 

4. Project Hail Mary 

Written by Andy Weir 

Narrated by Ray Porter  

Project Hail Mary audiobook

Story about an amnesiac who wakes up on a spaceship and does not remember who he is or how he got there. ( )

Project Hail Mary tells the story of an amnesiac who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He must work with the crew to figure out what is going on and how to get home. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 159,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.9 out of 5 stars. 

5. Where the Crawdads Sing 

Written by Delia Owens 

Narrated by Cassandra Campbell  

Where The Crawdads Sing audiobook

Story about a young woman from North Carolina who is accused of murder. ( )

Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of a young woman who grows up in the marshes of North Carolina and is accused of murder, and the audiobook follows her as she tries to clear her name. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 293,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.8 out of 5 stars. 

6. The House in the Cerulean Sea 

Written by TJ Klune 

Narrated by Daniel Henning  

The House in the Cerulean Sea audiobook

Story about a social worker sent to an orphanage for magical children and helps them find a safe place to live. ( )

The House in the Cerulean Sea tells the story of a social worker who is sent to an orphanage for magical children. He quickly learns that the children are not what they seem, and he must help them to find a safe place to live. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 15,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.7 out of 5 stars. 

7. The Four Winds 

Written by Kristin Hannah  

Narrated by Julia Whelan 

The Four Winds audiobook

A story about a woman who has to leave her home during the Dust Bowl, tries to find a better life, but ends up in danger. ( )

The Four Winds tells the story of a woman who must leave her home during the Dust Bowl. She travels to California in search of a better life, but she soon finds herself in danger. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 34,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.7 out of 5 stars.  

Kurt's key takeaways 

Audiobooks are a great option for you if you enjoy listening to stories rather than reading them or if you have a busy schedule that limits your reading time. With audiobooks, you can access a wide range of genres and topics that suit your preferences and interests. 

