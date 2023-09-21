7 best audiobooks you didn't know you needed

Do you love reading yet struggle to find the time for it? Don’t worry, you can still enjoy a good book without having to sit down and read. How? By listening to audiobooks.

Audiobooks are a convenient way to experience a good story while you’re doing other things. You can listen to them on your way to work, while you are exercising, cleaning the house or doing any other activity that doesn’t need your full attention. And there are so many audiobooks to choose from, whether you like fiction, non-fiction or anything in between.

Here are some of the best audiobooks for you and how you can download them to your devices.

What are audiobooks and why you should try them

An audiobook is a way of enjoying a book by listening to it instead of reading it. Someone reads the book aloud and records their voice so you can hear the story or the information. You can listen to audiobooks on different devices, such as your phone, your tablet or your computer.

Many new books have audiobooks made for them, especially if they are popular or well-known. Audiobooks are great for people who are busy or who prefer to listen rather than read. They also create opportunities for voice actors who can bring the books to life with their voices.

How do I download and listen to an audiobook?

Audiobooks are relatively simple to download regardless of the device you're using. There are various apps you can use depending on the type of device you wish to listen on. Here are some of my tips for downloading and listening to audiobooks on an iPhone or Android.

How to download an audiobook on an iPhone

Go to the Books app

Tap Audiobooks at the bottom of the screen

at the bottom of the screen Browse or search for the audiobook you want to download and tap on it

for the audiobook you want to download and tap on it Click on a book you want to download - then select BUY and choose a payment method

and choose a payment method Once the audiobook is purchased, it will be automatically downloaded to your iPhone where you can begin listening

How to download an audiobook on an Android

S ettings may vary, depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Go to the Google Play Books app

Tap on the Audiobooks tab

Search for the audiobook that you want to download

that you want to download Tap on the Download button

What are the top-rated audiobooks out right now?

There are thousands of audiobooks out right now, which can make it difficult to pick one for yourself. That's why we've picked some of the top-rated audiobooks to make the decision easier for you. Here are some of the best ones.

1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

Written by Prince Harry

Narrated by Prince Harry

In Spare, Prince Harry shares his personal journey of grief, loss and healing after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. It has been one of the most anticipated and talked about audiobooks of the year. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 200,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.8 out of 5 stars.

2. The Road To Roswell

Written by Connie Willis

Narrated by Kate McKinnon, Kumail Nanjiani and David Harbour

The Road to Roswell is a science fiction novel narrated by a full cast of actors, including Kate McKinnon, Kumail Nanjiani and David Harbour. It follows a group of reporters who investigate the mysterious crash of a UFO in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. It’s been described as a hilarious and thrilling adventure. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 10,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.7 out of 5 stars.

3. The Midnight Library

Written by Matt Haig

Narrated by Carrie Mulligan

The Midnight Library tells the story of a woman who finds herself in a library between life and death, where she can try out different versions of her life. It has been praised for its thought-provoking exploration of life, death and regret. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 59,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.6 out of 5 stars.

4. Project Hail Mary

Written by Andy Weir

Narrated by Ray Porter

Project Hail Mary tells the story of an amnesiac who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He must work with the crew to figure out what is going on and how to get home. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 159,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.9 out of 5 stars.

5. Where the Crawdads Sing

Written by Delia Owens

Narrated by Cassandra Campbell

Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of a young woman who grows up in the marshes of North Carolina and is accused of murder, and the audiobook follows her as she tries to clear her name. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 293,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.8 out of 5 stars.

6. The House in the Cerulean Sea

Written by TJ Klune

Narrated by Daniel Henning

The House in the Cerulean Sea tells the story of a social worker who is sent to an orphanage for magical children. He quickly learns that the children are not what they seem, and he must help them to find a safe place to live. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 15,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.7 out of 5 stars.

7. The Four Winds

Written by Kristin Hannah

Narrated by Julia Whelan

The Four Winds tells the story of a woman who must leave her home during the Dust Bowl. She travels to California in search of a better life, but she soon finds herself in danger. At the time of publishing, this audiobook had over 34,000 global reviews on Audible, with 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Kurt's key takeaways

Audiobooks are a great option for you if you enjoy listening to stories rather than reading them or if you have a busy schedule that limits your reading time. With audiobooks, you can access a wide range of genres and topics that suit your preferences and interests.

