5 outrageously amazing things you didn’t know you can do on an iPhone

iPhone secrets revealed by our crack CyberGuy investigative tech team

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Kurt ‘CyberGuy’ Knutsson provides tips to keep your phone safe Video

Kurt ‘CyberGuy’ Knutsson provides tips to keep your phone safe

Knutsson shares tips and tricks to secure your phone against thieves and prevention against being locked out.

Our smartphones got the word smart attached to them for a reason: they can do all kinds of neat tricks for us. Although you may not even be aware of many of these tricks, and you may want to start incorporating them into your everyday iPhone use.  

Here are five hidden amazing iPhone tricks you can start using right now. 

1. One-handed typing 

Sometimes typing on our iPhones can be a little tricky, especially when you're only using one hand to type with. However, you can make typing a little easier by activating the one-handed typing feature. Here's how to activate it. 

  • Open your iMessage app
iMessage app screenshot

First, open your iMessage app. (Fox News)

  • Click into a conversation you have started already
  • Click into the iMessage section where you'd type your message
iMessage typing screenshot

Here's how to enable one-handed iPhone typing. (Fox News)

  • Press and hold down the emoji icon in the bottom left corner (looks like a smiley face)
Keyboard

Press and hold the emoji icon. (Fox News)

  • Tap the keyboard with the arrow icon based on whether you prefer to type with just your right hand or just your left hand
Keyboard settings iphone

Here's how to adjust keyboard settings. (Fox News)

  • If you want to put your keyboard back to normal, click the big arrow next to your keyboard
apple normal phone keyboard

This is how you can revert your keyboard back to normal. (Fox News)

Please note you can access these keyboard options by accessing the keyboard in any of your text editing apps (i.e. Mail, Notes, etc.) 

2. Use Spotlight 

Spotlight allows you to search anything on your iPhone, from a text conversation you had a few months ago to the answer to a mathematical equation. It's a quick and easy way to search for something when you need answers fast. There are 2 ways you can activate Spotlight. 

  • Click the Search icon on the first page of your Home Screen (just above the very bottom row of apps)
Spotlight Search apple

Here's how to locate Spotlight search. (Fox News)

  • Or swipe down from the center of your Home Screen 
Search bar swipe iphone

Here's how to find Spotlight search by swiping down. (Fox News)

3. Search in Photos 

Did you know that there's a search tab in your Photos app? If you've never noticed it, it's a great tool to help you find a photo or video quickly. It lies at the bottom right of your Photos app, and all you have to do is search for a term like "Christmas" or "birthday" and your iPhone will pick out all the pictures related to that term. It's super easy to try. 

  • Open your Photos app
apple iphone photos

Follow these steps to search in Photos. (Fox News)

  • Click the Search tab in the bottom right corner
Search photo iphone

You can swipe from your home screen to find Spotlight search. (Fox News)

  • Search whatever terms you want (i.e. dog, hat) and you may be surprised at how quickly you can find a photo  

4. Use iCloud Keychain 

iCloud Keychain is a super helpful tool on the iPhone that stores all your passwords in one place. This is especially great if you're someone who uses Safari to log into your accounts and doesn’t want to keep remembering your passwords. Here's how you can set up Keychain on your iPhone. 

  • Open the Settings app
iphone apple settings

Here's how to find iCloud's Keychain. (Fox News)

  • Tap your name 
iphone settings name

Tap your name in Settings. (Fox News)

  • Choose iCloud
iCloud settings screenshot

Tap iCloud under Settings. (Fox News)

  • Tap Passwords and Keychain
icloud keychain settings

The iCloud Keychain is under Settings. (Fox News)

  • Turn on iCloud Keychain. You might be asked for your passcode or Apple ID password
iphone keychain screenshot

Turn on Keychain on your iPhone. (Fox News)

Once iCloud Keychain is turned on, your account passwords will start being saved on your phone. Here's how to find all the passwords stored on your iPhone.

  • Open the Settings app
  • Click Passwords 
iphone passwords screenshot

Click Passwords to find what's on your phone. (Fox News)

All your passwords will be listed (You will need to use your FaceID to unlock this page) 

5. Scan documents with the Notes app 

Why download a third-party app from the App Store to scan documents onto your iPhone when you can just use the feature within your Notes app? That's right, the Notes app has a feature that allows you to take a picture of a document and scan it to your phone.  

Here's how it works. 

  • Open the Notes app 
iphone notes app

To scan documents, open the Notes app. (Fox News)

  • Create a new note by tapping on the pencil icon at the bottom right of the screen
New Note iphone

How to make a new Note in iPhone. (Fox News)

  • Then, tap the camera
Camera icon iphone

Tap the camera icon on your iPhone. (Fox News)

  • Then tap, Scan Documents
iphone scan documents screenshot

Here's how to scan documents on your iPhone. (Fox News)

  • Position the document in the camera frame that appears on the screen, ensuring that the edges of the document are visible and that the entire document is within the frame -If necessary, use the yellow box to adjust the corners of the scan area
  • Tap the capture button to take a photo of the document
iphone apple image capture

Capture the image here. (Fox News)

  • Then, tap Keep scan once you have a good captured image
iphone image keep scan

Here's how to keep a scanned image. (Fox News)

  • Tap Save to save the scanned document to your note
Save image arrow

Here's where to save the image. (Fox News)

  • Tap Done once you're finished
apple iPhone scan done

Tap Done on your Apple iPhone. (Fox News)

  • You can also share your note to your files by clicking the upward-facing arrow
Save notes iphone

Here's another place to save your Notes. (Fox News)

  • Click Save to Files
iPhone save to files

Where to save to Files on your iPhone. (Fox News)

  • You can choose where you want to save the file to whichever cloud-based storage solution you'd like, so long as your phone is logged into your account(s), you are connected to the internet and the service is compatible with your specific device.  For example, in this instance we are saving to iCloud Drive.
iCloud Drive iphone

iCloud Drive on your iPhone. (Fox News)

  • Then choose the folder where you want it to go
Folders on iPhone

Here's where you can save iPhone files. (Fox News)

Note: Uploading large files to a cloud-based storage solution over a cellular data connection can quickly use up large amounts of cellular data, so it’s often best to wait on saving these files until connected to WiFi.  

Final thoughts 

Take advantage of these five hidden iPhone tricks and unleash the full potential of your smart device today.   

Got an iPhone secret trick we should know about?  Let us know your favorite one by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.