5 apps draining your iPhone battery - and what you can do about it

It’s no secret Apple is far more strict than Google when it comes to what’s allowed into its App Store. Even so, there are still more than 2 million iOS apps to choose from.

While many of these apps can be helpful, the amount of data tech companies collect on you is downright shocking. But you can keep them at bay by changing a few settings. Tap or click to see what tracking settings you need to adjust right now.

These apps could also be the reason why your device doesn't always hold a charge throughout the day. And you might be surprised to find out which popular apps are the most notorious for draining your battery. Looking to get the most out of your iPhone? Don’t miss these 9 essential tips and tricks for iOS 13. Tap or click here to overhaul your reminders, make your phone run faster and more.

1. The biggest social network

The Facebook app uses a scary amount of battery life. Unless you change a few settings, it runs constantly in the background and automatically syncs updates and contacts. But don’t worry, these issues aren’t too hard to fix.

First, you need to disable location settings and Background App Refresh. Next disable video auto-play. Tap or click here for step-by-step instructions on how to do it all.

You can also stop the constant drain on your battery by simply turning off notifications. This way, your phone won't be working overtime to constantly deliver unwanted and often annoying notifications.

RELATED: Have you upgraded to the latest and greatest iPhone? The iPhone 11 camera blows past models out of the water. Tap or click to learn how to use the new wide-angle lens, night mode and better-than-ever video tools.

Here’s how to turn off your notifications:

Open the Facebook app. Click the three-line menu and Choose Settings & Privacy, then Settings. Under the Security option, tap Apps and Websites. Click Apps, Websites and Games and turn off the feature.

2. The app that always knows where you are

Google Maps is very useful, but it seems the most helpful apps tend to do the most damage to your phone's battery. Google Maps requires an excessive amount of data to run properly and render accurate location details. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to keep Google Maps from over-indulging on your battery life.

Stop maps from updating itself when it’s not in use. Turn off GPS mode and adjust the location feature as well, since both require a significant amount of power. If you don't need it, or aren't using the app, just switch them off until you need them.

Here's how to adjust your settings:

● Open Settings and scroll down to Google Maps.

● Tap on Location and choose between Never, Ask Next Time, While Using the App or Always.

● After adjusting the Location setting, tap Google Maps on the top left of the screen, then choose Notifications.

● Toggle Allow Notifications off to keep the device from sending unnecessary notifications to your device.

3. Brief messages, but big battery drain

Although it's fun, Snapchat is one of those selfish apps that lacks a soft spot for your phone's battery or overall performance. The notification service alone is enough to suck the life from your device. The app also uses a location service to report real-time user location.

RELATED: Finding the person you're looking for on social media can be tricky. Just a name might not be enough to find that old friend, business acquaintance or even an ex you want to check in on. Tap or click for 6 tricks to find anyone on social media.

You should consider switching off the live location feature that feeds off your battery. Here’s how:

● Open the Snapchat app.

● Tap on your profile picture on the top left side of the screen.

● Tap on the settings gear on the top right of the screen.

● Scroll down to the Who Can... section and tap See My Location.

● Select Ghost Mode.

In this same section, you can allow friends to request your location.

4. Not just one battery-draining app

Much like its parent app, Facebook Messenger drains your battery like no other. Once again, it all comes down to what’s going on in the background.

You aren’t stuck with Facebook Messenger if you want to chat with your Facebook friends, though. Facebook realizes what a drain its regular messaging app is, so the social giant created Messenger Lite.

Be sure to keep either version of the Facebook Messenger app updated. The latest version will always run the most efficiently and use less of your precious battery life.

RELATED: If you need to send a sensitive message, do you prefer text or email? Tap or click to find out which method of communication is more secure.

5. An app used by over a billion people

WhatsApp has the highest active users of any messaging app out there, beating out Facebook, with a reported 1.5 billion users across 180 countries.

It might be popular, but it’s also a battery-drain — even when you're not using it.

That leads us to the first solution: Use it less. If you’re truly concerned about your battery life, find an alternative.

If you can’t give it up, there are a few options. Just like with Facebook, turn off push notifications. You can also stop watching videos through WhatsApp, as those will chip away at your phone’s battery even more.

BONUS: The 3 safest ways to pay online (Hint: Don't use your credit card)

The holidays are nearly upon us, and online shopping season is in full swing. But wherever there's online shopping, there are also scams afoot.

To keep yourself safe, you need to use secure methods to pay and send money. Despite the fact credit cards are the most common form of accepted payment, they're far from secure.

There are several ways to pay on the web that are both safer and easier than entering your card info. We'll break down your options and help you settle on a new way to pay, shop and send money online. Tap or click here to learn about the safest ways to check out on the web.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to or watch the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2019, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on The Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.