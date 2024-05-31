Is this 4-wheel security robot about to replace human security guards?

The security industry is on the brink of a revolution with the introduction of the Thalamus 2024, the next generation of autonomous security robots. Designed and manufactured in France, the Thalamus is a groundbreaking autonomous security robot that is redefining the way we think about surveillance and protection.

Picture a robot patrolling around, keeping an eye on things so that humans don’t have to. That’s right. The Thalamus is stepping up to the plate to take over redundant tasks and risky patrols so that our human security guards can focus on what humans do best — making the tough calls when it matters most.

Now, don’t get me wrong, the Thalamus isn’t here to snatch jobs away from hardworking folks. Instead, it’s like the ultimate sidekick, swooping in to handle the monotonous and hazardous parts of the job. With its cutting-edge sensors and artificial intelligence smarts, it’s always on the lookout, ready to alert the human team if something fishy pops up.

The security robot's imposing presence

At 551 lbs, 7.5 feet in length and a top speed of 18.6 mph, the Thalamus cuts an intimidating figure. Its sheer size and speed serve as a powerful deterrent, complementing its primary functions of detection and communication. Powered by two artificial intelligence modules and an innovative mobility concept, the Thalamus patrols day and night autonomously, navigating even the most challenging terrain with ease.



The security robot combines intelligence and efficiency

The Thalamus is equipped with four infrared cameras, including a remote-controlled PTZ camera, providing a 360-degree view. All feeds are recorded in HD and analyzed in real-time on-board the robot by a powerful artificial intelligence algorithm, enabling it to identify whether people, vehicles, animals or objects should not be present in a protected area. In the event of an incident, the Thalamus triggers a silent alarm or an audible and visual alarm, complete with prerecorded messages, ensuring a swift and effective response.

The security robot's quadruple threat to security risks

The Thalamus is a force to be reckoned with, featuring four primary missions that set it apart from traditional security measures:

1. Increase security efficiency: Equipped with advanced sensors and AI algorithms, the Thalamus continuously monitors and patrols sensitive sites, enhancing security protocols like never before.

2. Reduce operating costs: By seamlessly integrating with existing security structures, this autonomous robot optimizes resource allocation, reducing unnecessary expenditure on human staff and manual surveillance.

3. Reduce incident response time: With its ability to quickly identify potential threats, the Thalamus transmits real-time alerts to security staff, ensuring a rapid and accurate reaction to minimize risks.

4. Reduce risks to personnel: Thanks to its versatile navigation capabilities and ability to handle hazardous environments, the Thalamus significantly reduces the need for human presence in high-risk situations, protecting staff from harm.

The security robot is unstoppable in any environment

For environments with extreme heat, humidity and dust, the Thalamus Tropical variant is built to withstand the most hostile conditions. Its camera can withstand winds of up to 152 mph, and the robot's 551 lb. weight provides the stability it needs to continue working in any circumstance.

The next generation: Thalamus 2024

Almost three years after the release of the first Thalamus autonomous security robot, the 2024 model has arrived, reinforcing the machine's industry-leading position. The engineers behind the project have pushed the boundaries of what's possible, enhancing Thalamus 2024's detection and deterrence capabilities in the field. Key upgrades include:

A new military-standard PTZ camera with exceptional technical specifications for improved long-range visibility and resolution.

with exceptional technical specifications for improved long-range visibility and resolution. Replacement of the 360-degree view cameras with more effective low-light sensors for superior night vision.

for superior night vision. Two rows of powerful spotlights , alternating between infrared and visible light, enabling the robot to see clearly at night while also illuminating potential threats for security personnel.

, alternating between infrared and visible light, enabling the robot to see clearly at night while also illuminating potential threats for security personnel. A new software and hardware system for greater precision in GPS navigation and the ability to navigate without GPS.

for greater precision in GPS navigation and the ability to navigate without GPS. Increased sound power for more effective dissuasive messaging.

for more effective dissuasive messaging. Greater flexibility in processing and accessing video images.

The first units of the Thalamus 2024 are being manufactured and will be delivered in the coming weeks. The company tells us that the first machine will be shipped to the U.S. this summer to showcase the robot to potential buyers.

The cost of Thalamus

The company is not revealing the exact cost of the robot but says that the cost of Thalamus is economical and cost-effective, especially because it will be offered as a robot as a service (like leasing a car) in some instances where companies pay a monthly fee to rent the robot for security purposes. It will be in the range of about $10,000 a month.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Thalamus autonomous security robot promises a new era of efficient, cost-effective surveillance without risking personnel. The company tells us that it is intervening as companies globally struggle with recruitment to find people willing to take on security jobs. However, the robot's powerful capabilities raise some concerns from critics. Replacing human security roles with AI risks losing human judgment and costing jobs. As the advanced 2024 model begins to roll out, proponents must carefully evaluate benefits and risks while implementing robust safeguards to address public fears. This controversial but game-changing solution demands responsible oversight.

