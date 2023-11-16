4 ways to print out, save and send your iPhone's text messages

Do you ever wish you had more concrete evidence of things that were said to you over text? Maybe you need to prove a point, settle a dispute or keep a record of important information.

Whatever the reason, printing out text messages is a great way to keep a hard copy of your conversations, which can come in handy if you ever need to go to court or simply hold someone accountable.

But how do you print out text messages on your iPhone? It’s not as straightforward as you might think. Unlike some other phones, iPhones don’t have a built-in option to print messages directly from the Messages app. However, there are still some ways to do it, depending on how many messages you want to print and whether you want a physical or digital copy.

CLICK HERE TO GET MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS AND THE LATEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

1. Using screenshots

The easiest and quickest way to print out text messages on an iPhone is to take screenshots of the conversation and then print them from the Photos app. This method works well if you only have a few messages to print, and you don’t mind having them in an image format. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Messages app, and choose the conversation you want to print.

app, and choose the you want to print. To screenshot the conversation, depending on the type of iPhone you have, click the lock button and the upper volume button at the same time, or on some older iPhones, click the home button and the lock button at the same time.

Then, go to the Photos app.

app. Tap the Albums tab, and select Screenshots.

BILL GATES SAYS AI IS 'PRETTY DUMB' NOW, BUT PREDICTS EVERYONE WILL HAVE ROBOT 'AGENTS' WITHIN 5 YEARS

Click Select and tap all the screenshots that you want to print (a check mark will appear in a blue circle).

and tap that you want to print (a check mark will appear in a blue circle). Then, in the bottom left corner, tap the share button.

Then select Print.

Make sure you have a wireless printer within range and connected to your iPhone, and adjust the settings as you wish.

'DO YOU READ ME, HAL?' SPACE AGENCIES WEIGH PAIRING ASTRONAUTS IN DEEP SPACE WITH AI COMPANIONS

Tap Print in the upper right, and wait for your messages to be printed.

You have successfully printed out text messages on your iPhone using screenshots. However, if you have a lot of messages to print, this method might not be very efficient, as you’ll have to take multiple screenshots and print them one by one. In that case, you might want to try the next method.

MORE: HIDDEN IPHONE SETTINGS TO CHANGE THE MOMENT YOU DOWNLOAD THE NEW IOS 17

2. Convert text messages to PDF on Mac

One way to save entire text conversations is to convert a chat to PDF from your Mac. However, as you will see by the steps below, if you want to download all the text messages you've had with someone over a long period of time, you may have to do a lot of scrolling back, and then it's possible that your message application may even quit on you. This process is better for a short-term print/save situation, but is somewhat unreliable if you want to go back a long time to print and save your conversations.

Open the iMessages app on your Mac.

app on your Mac. Select the text conversation you want to save by clicking it.

you want to save by Select File.

Next, choose Print.

From the dropdown menu, select the file type.

Choose to Save as PDF.

Now choose what you want it to Save As, Where you want to save it, also the Title, Author and Subject.

you want to save it, also the and Then click Save.

You should now have a PDF with your conversation texts and images.

MORE: HOW TO USE THE NEW AUDIO MESSAGES FEATURES IN IOS 17

3. Send conversations to a different phone number

Let’s say you don’t have access to a printer, but you still want to copy and export your text thread from your iPhone. You can send it to another number and then print it out later. This is good if you want to share some threads of conversations but not your entire text thread you've had with someone for years. Follow these steps to send your conversations:

Launch the iMessage app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Find the conversation that you want to save and open it.

that you want to save and Tap and hold on to a message bubble in the conversation.

in the conversation. Tap More.. when the menu appears.

when the menu appears. Manually select all the messages you want to save by tapping on the circles to the left of the message bubbles.

you want to save by tapping on the circles to the left of the message bubbles. Select all the messages you want to save by tapping on the circles to the left of the message bubbles.

you want to save by tapping on the circles to the left of the message bubbles. Tap the Share option at the bottom right of the screen.

option at the bottom right of the screen. Now, choose To whom you want to share the conversation.

whom you want to share the conversation. Click the up arrow in the green circle to share.

GET MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

4. Using a third-party app

Another way to print out text messages on an iPhone is to use a third-party app called iMazing. This app allows you to export your messages as a PDF file, which you can then print from your computer or save as a digital copy. This method works well if you have a long history of messages to print, and you want them in a text format. Here’s how to do it:

Go to iMazing, and click Download.

Once downloaded, install the app on your computer, and launch it.

on your computer, and it. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.

your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Unlock your iPhone, and tap Trust Device when prompted.

On the sidebar of the app, select your device and then click Messages.

Select the conversation you wish to export.

you wish to export. In the top right corner, select from and to which are the dates of the conversations you want to print.

Then click Print.

Adjust the settings as you wish, and make sure you have a printer connected to your computer and then click Print again.

Alternatively, if you want to export the messages as a digital copy to save on your computer, you can do the following:

Follow the same steps as above until step 6.

as above until step 6. Instead of clicking Print, click Export to PDF.

Click Next, and choose the name and location of where you want to save the PDF file.

and choose the of where you want to save the PDF file. Click Export, and wait for your messages to be exported.

MORE: TEXT MESSAGE MAYHEM. WILL THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ABUSE THIS NEW IPHONE FEATURE?

Kurt's key takeaways

Printing out text messages on an iPhone can be useful for various purposes, such as keeping a record of evidence, documenting important information, or preserving memories. However, it’s not very easy to do it directly from the Messages app, so you’ll need to use some alternative methods, such as taking screenshots or using a third-party app like iMazing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you ever printed out text messages on your iPhone? If so, what was the reason, and which method did you use? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.