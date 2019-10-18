20 ways to make money online

The world is full of odd jobs, but here's what one of the most unusual: scooter retriever.

During a recent show, I got a call from Tiffany in Los Angeles. Her side-hustle is to pick up electric scooters, recharge them, and put them back on the street. Companies like Bird and Lime have become very popular in certain cities, and the services hire regular people to help out with their stock.

One thing is sure: technology has opened up a lot of job opportunities. Specialized apps and websites make second jobs more accessible and more flexible than ever – and some people are making serious bank.

Here are 20 jobs that are in regular demand, thanks to advances in consumer tech.

1. Transcription

If you have the time, typing skills, and a pair of earphones, you can transcribe for money. The best part about transcribing is that you can often do it from home on your schedule. Look for work on sites like Daily Transcription. On job sites, search specifically for medical transcriptionist positions or run more of a generic search, like this one.

2. Freelance Writing

Are you a skilled writer? You can quickly start making money as a freelance content creator. You can check sites like JournalismJobs.com, Indeed, WriterAccess, and others such as Freelancer. You can also visit Upwork to view listings for freelance writing jobs, along with other options.

3. Blogger

Similarly, you could start a blog and, once you have a following of a few hundred or thousand people, you can make money with advertising. You can quickly create a blog on Google's Blogger, for instance.

4. Search engine evaluation

One way companies find out how well their websites are working is by hiring evaluators to give them feedback. A good place to start looking for evaluator jobs is Appen, formerly known as Leapforce. Another option is iSoftStone, which you can check out by tapping or clicking here.

5. Virtual assistant

You can make up to $30 an hour as a virtual assistant, which is essentially a secretary who works from home. You can find employers looking for full-time or part-time assistants on sites like Zirtual.com, FlexJobs, and Upwork.

6. Answering service

For the verbally adept, there are doctors, dentists, and many other companies that will hire you to answer their phone. You can often do that from home. Search for “remote answering service positions” on job sites.

7. Online reseller

Perhaps you’ve sold items on sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay. Many people make a full-time living (or side-hustle) photographing items, writing descriptions, and even discussing products in person with potential buyers.

8. Secret shopper

Mystery shopping dates to before the internet, and many "secret agents" still make some money by posing as regular customers. Secret shoppers help stores assess stocked shelves, correct markings, and customer service. It won't make you a millionaire, but you can quickly sign up through Field Agent.

9. Complete everyday tasks

If you're considered “handy” and want to get out of the house, check out TaskRabbit. There, you can find jobs for furniture assembly, helping with moving and packing, cleaning, heavy lifting, or as a general handyman.

10. Call center rep

Believe it or not, an army of customer reps are now answering calls from the comfort of their homes – and not in soulless calling centers. Get started at sites like WorkingSolutions.com or run a search for “work at home call center” at job sites.

11. Ride-share driver

If you don't have ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft on your smartphone, you should. You never know when you'll be far from home or your hotel without a way to get home. Meanwhile, you could be the driver who's making money by visiting Uber.com or Lyft.com. Apply to be a Lyft driver here, and for Uber, click or tap here.

12. Social media consultant

Everyone uses social media, but only some people know about SEO and targeted posting.

You can make a career out of this or extra money if you don't have the time for full-time work. Get started on sites such as Jobsinsocialmedia.com.

13. Dog walker and pet-sitting

Love animals? Help fellow pet people. You can become a dog walker to help residents in your area by searching listings at Wag! You can check for dog-walking jobs and pet-sitting at other sites like Rover.

14. Tech support rep

Technical expertise is worth good money if you also have excellent communication skills. If you feel equipped helping people with tasks, get paid for it. Search for “work at home technical support positions” at the job sites.

15. Online teacher

Online education has exploded in recent years. Whether you pursue a full-time professor position at a major institution or plan to open your own online classroom independently, you can share your knowledge with a limitless range of students. For listings at established institutions, you'll find listings on several sites, including TeachAway.

16. Expert

Documented expertise can go a long way online. Advanced degrees and high certification can open doors to consulting positions, interview gigs, and other unexpected opportunities. To cash in on your inner wonk, try sites like JustAnswer.com.

17. Beauty rep

People have been earning extra cash selling cosmetics for generations. While product parties remain popular, you can also sell cosmetics online at sites like Alconeathome.com.

18. Virtual bridesmaid

Typically, a bridesmaid is a sister or beloved friend. But given the intensity of wedding planning, brides often hire a kind of wedding assistant; you can (virtually) help a bride ace her happiest day at BridesmadeForHire.com.

19. Photographer

The cyclone of high-level digital cameras hasn’t diminished the need for skilled photographers. Two great photography sites to take a look at are Imagekind or FineArtAmerica. They both make it easy to upload your work and start making money.

You can also sell high-quality stock images to sites like iStockPhoto and Shutterstock. These sites sell your pictures to advertisers and businesses for you. The pay can vary, but you can expect to earn 15% to 45% of each sale.

20. Over 50?

There are several jobs popular among people over 50. If you'd like to know which ones, check out our report on the best jobs for people over 50.

