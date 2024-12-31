12 must-have apps to crush your New Year’s resolutions

Happy New Year! As 2025 begins, it’s the perfect time to set intentions and start fresh. Whether you’re aiming to adopt healthier habits, master new skills or take control of your finances, there’s an app to help you make it happen. Technology can be a game-changer in turning resolutions into realities, and we’ve come up with a list of tools designed to support your goals and keep you motivated all year long.

1) Habitica to build better habits

iPhone : 4.0 stars (at time of publishing )

: 4.0 stars ) Android : 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

If your goal is to create and stick to healthy habits, Habitica offers a fun, gamified approach to habit tracking. By turning your tasks into a role-playing game, Habitica motivates you to complete daily tasks, habits and to-dos to level up your character, earn rewards and avoid penalties. You can join parties with friends, participate in quests and tackle challenges together. The app is perfect for anyone who loves games and wants to make self-improvement enjoyable. Habitica is free with optional in-app purchases for customization and premium content.

2) MyFitnessPal to master nutrition and fitness goals

iPhone : 4.7 stars (at time of publishing )

: 4.7 stars ) Android : 4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

MyFitnessPal is a powerful tool for tracking your nutrition, exercise and progress toward health goals. Whether you're aiming to lose weight, gain muscle or maintain a healthier lifestyle, the app offers a massive food database, a barcode scanner and customizable goals to suit your needs. It also integrates with fitness trackers and apps to provide a comprehensive overview of your wellness journey. MyFitnessPal offers free features, with a premium subscription unlocking more advanced insights and features, such as macronutrient goals and meal planning.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

The Headspace app can help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions of practicing mindfulness and meditation. You can access hundreds of tailored sessions, courses and exercises for various topics, such as stress, sleep, focus and happiness. Headspace can help you improve your mental health and well-being in 2025. You can try Headspace for free for 10 days and cancel anytime. Headspace offers discounts for students, educators and health care professionals.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

If your New Year's resolution is to learn a new language or improve your existing skills, the Duolingo app can help you accomplish your goals. With this app, you can set your own goals and track your progress as you learn from over 40 languages, including Spanish, French, Japanese and more. Duolingo makes learning enjoyable and effortless with bite-sized lessons, games and stories that fit your schedule and level. You can also use Duolingo for free with some limitations, such as ads, fewer lessons and no offline access.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 5.0 stars (at time of publishing)

If one of your New Year’s resolution goals is to read more books, you might want to check out Serial Reader, a mobile app that delivers bite-sized portions of books to your phone every day. The app lets you choose from over 700 classic books, from "Pride and Prejudice" to "War and Peace," and sends you a 10-minute portion of the book every day. You can read at your own pace, adjust the font size and theme and sync your progress across devices. You can also earn achievements and badges as you complete books and challenge yourself to read more.

Serial Reader is a great way to discover new books, revisit old favorites or catch up on the classics you’ve always wanted to read. It’s also a fun and easy way to make reading a habit and a part of your daily routine. You can start reading for free or upgrade to Serial Reader Premium to unlock more features, such as offline reading, highlighting, notes and more.

iPhone: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

If your New Year's resolution is to learn and master musical instruments or vocals, the Yousician app can help you do just that. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you can find the right lessons and songs for you. You can also practice with real-time feedback, track your progress and challenge yourself with new goals. The app supports guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing. You can choose from various genres, styles and levels of difficulty.

The app is free to download and use, but it has some limitations. You can only access a limited number of lessons and songs per day, and you can only use one instrument at a time. If you want to unlock unlimited access to all the features and content, you need to subscribe to the premium plan.

7) Nike Training Club to help get in shape

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Nike Training Club is a versatile mobile app designed to help you achieve your fitness goals in 2025. Whether you're aiming to lose weight, build muscle or improve overall health, Nike Training Club offers a wide array of resources to keep you motivated. With access to hundreds of free workouts for all fitness levels, including body-weight exercises, yoga and cardio, this app is perfect for getting started without any cost. The app also features personalized training plans, expert tips and instructional videos from professional trainers.

For those who want more, Nike Training Club provides a premium upgrade that includes HD workout videos, advanced workout tracking and comprehensive training plans tailored to your fitness journey. Get ready to crush your fitness goals with one of the highest-rated fitness apps on the market.

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

If one of your New Year’s resolution goals is to quit smoking, you might want to try QUITNOW, a mobile app that helps you break free from nicotine addiction. QUITNOW is an app that tracks your progress, shows you how much money you save and rewards you with achievements and health benefits as you quit smoking. You can also join a community of over 10 million quitters, chat with other users and get support and advice from experts and coaches. QUITNOW is a free app, but you can upgrade to QUITNOW PRO to access more features, such as personalized plans, motivational quotes and advanced stats.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Todoist is a mobile app designed to help you organize your life and achieve your New Year’s resolutions in 2025. With Todoist, you can create tasks, projects and subtasks, assigning due dates, priorities and labels to each. The app allows for seamless syncing across devices, enabling collaboration with others and integration with various apps and services. Todoist provides feedback, reminders and productivity statistics to keep you motivated. It is free to download, but you can upgrade to Todoist Premium or Todoist Business for enhanced features. The Premium plan offers additional functionalities such as comments, attachments, filters and templates. As of now, Todoist boasts more than 30 million users, reflecting its popularity as a task management tool.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android : 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

The YNAB app is a great mobile app for helping you create a budget, plan your spending and save more money in 2025. YNAB lets you connect your bank accounts, credit cards, loans and track your transactions and balances. You can also set goals, assign categories and prioritize your expenses. YNAB also provides you with reports, feedback and coaching to help you improve your financial skills and habits. YNAB is not free, but you can get a 34-day free trial to use the app.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.2 stars (at time of publishing)

Skillshare is a great app for helping you keep your New Year’s resolution of learning something new. You can discover new passions, hobbies and interests with the app. You can access thousands of online classes on various topics, such as photography, design, business and more. You can also watch videos, do projects and get feedback from experts and peers. The app also offers live sessions, workshops and challenges to keep you motivated and engaged. The app is perfect for anyone who wants to learn something new, explore their creativity or advance their career.

The app is free to download and use, but it has some limitations. You can only watch a limited number of classes and videos per month, and you can’t access the premium features and content. If you want to unlock unlimited access to all the classes, videos and features, you need to subscribe to the premium plan.

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to improve your cognitive skills and mental fitness? Well, then the Lumosity app might be worth downloading. Lumosity is a brain-training app that offers personalized and adaptive exercises that challenge your memory, attention, speed, flexibility and problem-solving abilities. You can track your progress and compare your results with others. Lumosity also provides insights and tips on how to optimize your brain health and performance. Whether you want to sharpen your mind, boost your productivity or have fun, Lumosity could be the app for you. Lumosity has different subscription plans to suit your needs and budget. You can try Lumosity for free for 7 days and cancel anytime.

BONUS APP: Connected Care to look after an older loved one better in 2025

Experience the peace of mind that comes with being closely involved in your family’s caregiving with Connected Care. This lovingly designed, intuitive mobile app transforms the complexities of managing health care into a seamless and heartwarming part of your daily routine.

Imagine easily organizing your loved one’s doctor visits, medication schedules and medical history all within the palm of your hand. With Connected Care, not only do you get a comprehensive medical summary at a glance, but you also become part of a nurturing network that ensures your family member’s needs are attended to with the utmost care and attention.

Enjoy how easy it is to share important updates about your loved one’s care with other family members and caregivers. With Connected Care, you can create a team of people who are all on the same page and ready to give the best support. Connected Care is more than just an app; it’s a caring friend who helps you manage long-term care.

While the majority of features are free, the option for a subscription to Connected Care Premium allows you to enhance this experience, ensuring that you have all the tools you need at your fingertips. Should you opt for premium, the process is made simple through your Apple account, with the flexibility to manage your subscription directly from the App Store settings.

Discover how Connected Care can help you keep the heart of your family beating strong, every single day.

Get on iPhone

Get on Android

Kurt's key takeaways

A new year is a blank slate filled with endless possibilities, and these apps are here to help you make the most of it. Whether your goal is personal growth, better health or learning something new, these tools can make your journey more manageable and enjoyable. Start 2025 with purpose and let these apps be your partners in creating lasting change. Here’s to a year of progress, achievement and success.

