10 steps to take with your iPhone now that we’re starting to leave home

1. Get rid of apps you installed at home to watch shows, play games or homeschool the kids.

School is winding down and soon you won’t have to fill in as a temporary teacher. No little ones at home? Delete the apps you downloaded to pass the time.

If you need to download them again, you can. The app data is stored for this purpose, even if you remove the actual app from your phone.

How to delete an app:

Touch and hold the app.

Tap Delete App, then Delete.

Enable Offload Unused Apps to automatically remove apps you haven’t used in a while:

Open the Settings app and go to General.

From here, tap on iPhone Storage.

Find the Offload Unused Apps section and tap Enable.

2. Reduce cellular data use by using Low Data Mode

Data caps don’t matter much when you’re at home, connected to your Wi-Fi all day. They will matter again once you start to venture out and wireless providers go back to normal.

Low data mode in iOS 13 stops background syncing and app refreshing. You won’t see a big difference when you’re using your phone, but it will help keep your data usage in check.

To enable Low Data Mode:

Open Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options.

Turn on Low Data Mode.

3. Change the way your phone charges.

Your phone learns from your daily charging habits to improve your battery’s lifespan. When this setting is enabled, your phone won’t charge past 80% in certain situations. This activates only when your iPhone predicts you’ll be pulled in for a long period of time, like at night when you go to bed.

To optimize the way your battery charges:

Open Settings > Battery and Battery Health > Optimized Battery Charging.

Choose the Battery option > Battery Health.

Turn on Optimized Battery Charging.

4. Set up a group that can still contact you if DND is on.

You can set up exceptions to the Do Not Disturb rule — perfect if you have kids or care for a parent or relative who may need you throughout the day.

First, set up a group:

Sign in to iCloud.com on a computer.

Tap the + button in the sidebar, then choose New Group.

Type a name for the group and hit return.

To add contacts, click All Contacts on iCloud.com.

Drag one or more contacts from the All Contacts group to a group you’ve created.

Now you’re ready to exclude that group, or your contacts marked as Favorites, from Do Not Disturb.

Open Settings > Do Not Disturb.

Turn on Do Not Disturb.

Tap Allow Calls From and choose from Everyone, No One, Favorites or a group.

Turn on Repeated Calls to allow repeated calls from the same number to come through for emergencies.

5. Reset web permissions for your camera and microphone.

If you’ve been entertaining yourself or your kids with websites that use your microphone or camera, reset those permissions. It’s not wise to give carte blanche permissions to any website, so do this ASAP.

To reset camera or mic permissions:

Open Settings > Advanced.

Scroll to find Content Settings in the Advanced menu and click on it.

From there, click either Microphone or Camera and adjust the permissions.

6. Double-check “Find My” is on.

Make sure your “Find My” (iPhone, iPad or iPod touch) setting is on. Apple devices broadcast Bluetooth signals even when they’re off, allowing your misplaced devices to relay their location to the cloud. Handy!

Turn on Find My iPhone for iOS 10.3 or later:

Make sure you are signed in to iCloud on your iPhone.

Tap Settings.

If you see Sign in to your [device], tap it and enter your Apple ID and password.

For earlier versions of iOS:

Tap Settings > iCloud.

Enter your Apple ID and password.

Tap Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Find My [device].

If Find My [device] is off, turn it on and tap Allow.

7. Cancel all those subscriptions.

Streaming services, games, meditation apps and all those other monthly subscription charges add up quickly.nCancel the subscriptions you agreed to when bored, tired or just more interested in certain apps. Do this

before your free trials run out, too, or you’ll end up paying for subscriptions you never intended to keep.

Open Settings > [Your Name] > Subscriptions.

Tap Cancel Subscription on the subscriptions you want to cancel or Cancel Free Trial — located at the bottom of the screen.

A pop-up menu will appear with information about the final subscription expiration. Tap Confirm to complete the cancellation.

8. Change the order of your preferred Wi-Fi networks.

Your phone automatically joins Wi-Fi networks based on security level. If they’re all equally secure, the strongest signal wins out. You can also set your preference so you connect to your office network and not the cafe next door.

To change the order of your preferred Wi-Fi networks:

Tap the Wi-Fi network on the top right corner of your phone screen.

Tap on Open Network Preferences.

You’ll see Wi-Fi entry on the left column while in Open Network Preferences.

Select Wi-Fi > Advanced.

The Preferred Networks menu should pop up with two buttons (+/-) underneath it.

Use the +/- buttons to move certain networks to the top of the preferred list and others to the bottom. The top entries have highest priority and the ones at the bottom are the lowest. Your phone will try to connect to the ones at the top of the list first.

Tap OK to save your settings.

9. Silence your emails.

During quarantine, we’ve found all sorts of ways to communicate. Your family’s never-ending email thread may become a source of frustration once you’re out of lockdown.

To counter the nonstop pinging of your email alerts, mute certain email threads in the Mail app.

Open the Mail app and find the email thread that you want to mute.

Swipe the email to the left and hold until the Options menu appears. Make sure you aren’t swiping all the way to the left, though, or you’ll accidentally archive the message.

Tap More > Mute in the pop-up menu.

10. Make sure DND is on while driving.

Once you have places to drive — that aren’t the grocery store or pharmacy — stay safe behind the wheel. That doesn’t mean just ignoring your phone while you’re driving, either. Go a step further and enable Do Not Disturb.

Focus on the road while your phone focuses on sending out automatic text replies to let your contacts know you’ll get back to them as soon as it’s safe to do so. Your iPhone remains silent and dark while you drive.

To turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving:

Open Settings > Control Center, then tap Customize Controls.

Tap the + next to Do Not Disturb While Driving.

On an iPhone X or later, you can also swipe down from the top right corner of the screen and tap the car icon. For iPhone 8 or earlier, swipe up from the bottom of your screen and tap the car.

