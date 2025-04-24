10 cool AirPods features you probably didn't know about

When AirPods first hit the scene in 2016, they revolutionized the way we listen to music on the go.

Not only did they seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem, but some models also delivered sound quality and noise-canceling capabilities that gave traditional audio brands a run for their money.

But what really sets AirPods apart is the array of innovative features that go way beyond what you'd expect from typical earbuds, features that might just surprise you.

Top 10 hidden features of AirPods

Below are features that you may or may not know about to take your AirPods experience to the next level. The features below are for original, second-generation and first-generation AirPods Pro.

1. Go hands-free and pair your AirPods with your Apple Watch

If you want to use your AirPods but don’t want to lug around the extra weight of your iPhone, you can use your AirPods with your Apple Watch. In order to get your AirPods set up to use with your Apple Watch:

Go to your Apple Watch

Press the crown on the right side of your Apple Watch

on the right side of your Apple Watch Tap Settings

Scroll down to Bluetooth and tap it

and tap it The watch is now searching for your AirPods

for your AirPods Grab your AirPods and lift the lid . Press and hold the button at the back of the case . This will put the AirPods in discoverable mode

. Press and hold the . This will put the AirPods in discoverable mode Tap where it says AirPods are not paired on your Apple Watch. It should now say connected

2. Use your AirPods as a microphone

When recording audio (e.g., Voice Memos, calls) or using voice-enabled apps, you can prioritize specific AirPods as the microphone. To turn on this feature:

Go to settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Click Bluetooth

Under My Devices, tap the (i) info icon next to your AirPods

next to your AirPods Select Microphone

Select Automatically Switch AirPods (default), Always Left AirPod or Always Right AirPod

3. Share Audio with someone else

With iOS 13.1 or later (required for full functionality), you can temporarily share audio from your iPhone to two sets of AirPods or Beats headphones with H1, H2 or W1 chips (e.g., AirPods Pro). Both devices must be iPhone 8 or later, iPad Pro 2nd Gen or newer, iPad Air 3rd Gen or later or iPad mini 5th Gen or later.

Wear your AirPods (connected to your iPhone) and start playing audio (optional but recommended for visibility)

Open Control Center

Tap the AirPlay icon (triangle with circles)

(triangle with circles) Select Share Audio

Bring the other person’s headphones near your iPhone and place AirPods in their case

Open the lid

Hold the pairing button until the prompt appears

until the prompt appears If undetected, ensure their headphones are in pairing mode (Hold case button)

(Hold case button) Select their headphones from the Share Audio menu

from the Share Audio menu The friend may need to tap Join on their device if sharing via iPhone proximity

on their device if sharing via iPhone proximity Adjust volumes separately via Control Center’s volume slider

4. Find your lost AirPods

The challenge of wireless earbuds is how easy it is to misplace or lose them or the case they are housed in. Apple has provided an easy way to help you keep track of both your case and AirPods with the "Find My" feature. To use this feature to find your AirPods or case:

Open the Find My app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Select the Devices tab

tab Choose your AirPods . Under each device, you see a location or "No location found"

. Under each device, you see a location or "No location found" If you think your AirPods are near you, click Play Sound

5. Announce callers

Instead of fumbling to find your phone to find out who is calling you, you can have your AirPods announce who is calling you. To turn on this feature:

Go to Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap on Apps

Tap Phone

Tap Announce Calls

Select Headphones Only

6. Customize controls on your AirPods

Most users know that double-pressing the AirPods stems once or twice plays or pauses whatever audio you’re listening to or answers a call. You can, however, customize AirPods settings to provide a different function. If you want to customize each stem to do something else:

Go to Settings on your iPhone

on your Tap your AirPods

Under Press and Hold AirPods, select Left or Right and choose what happens when you double-press that AirPod: Noise Control, Siri, Answer Call, Mute & Unmute or End Call

7. Find out what the different colored lights mean

The status light on your AirPods case uses colors and flashing patterns to indicate battery levels, charging status and pairing states. Location varies by model (front for AirPods Pro/3/4/Wireless cases; inside for Lightning cases on AirPods 1/2).

Steady lights

Green (AirPods in case, lid open): Both AirPods and case are fully charged

(AirPods in case, lid open): Both AirPods and case are fully charged Green (AirPods out of case, lid open): The case alone is fully charged

(AirPods out of case, lid open): The case alone is fully charged Amber/Orange (AirPods in case, lid open): AirPods are currently charging (not yet full)

(AirPods in case, lid open): AirPods are currently charging (not yet full) Amber/Orange (AirPods out of case, lid open): Case has less than one full charge (not necessarily "one charge left")

Flashing lights

Flashing White: AirPods are in pairing mode (ready for setup)

AirPods are in pairing mode (ready for setup) Flashing Amber/Orange: Indicates a pairing error requiring a reset, not just re-setup

Indicates a pairing error requiring a reset, not just re-setup No Light: Case or AirPods are completely drained

Charging behavior

Plugged in/Wireless charging: Amber = actively charging; Green = fully charged

= actively charging; = fully charged Optimized Charging (Pro/3/4): Pauses charging at 80% if enabled (Settings > Bluetooth > AirPods)

8. Use AirPods as a hearing aid

One of the most impressive features of AirPods is the ability to turn your iPhone into a remote listening device and AirPods into hearing aids. If you’re in a loud environment and can’t hear the person standing next to you, you can place the iPhone near the person you want to hear and the iPhone microphone will transmit whatever they say to the AirPods connected to the iPhone, making it easier for you to hear them. To enable this feature:

Open the Control Center on your iPhone (usually accessed by swiping down on your phone’s screen)

on your iPhone (usually accessed by swiping down on your phone’s screen) Tap the Hearing icon

Tap Live Listen

Place the iPhone near the sound source (works up to 50 feet)

9. Reach Siri without pulling out your phone

Most AirPods let you access Siri hands-free when connected to an Apple device with Siri enabled. If your hands are full, or you don’t want to use your iPhone, just say, "Hey, Siri," to send texts, check battery life, skip songs, set timers and more. Note: On AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, you can also just say "Siri" without needing to say "Hey, Siri." To use Siri with AirPods:

Make sure Siri is enabled on your device ( Setting s > Siri)

s > With AirPods in your ears, say "Hey Siri" (or just "Siri" on supported models)

(or just on supported models) You can also activate Siri by pressing or tapping your AirPods (double-tap, press-and-hold or Digital Crown (depending on model)

10. Answer or decline calls without making a sound or pressing a button

You can answer or decline calls without saying a word or pressing any buttons by using the Head Gestures feature with your AirPods. When this feature is on, you can nod your head up and down or shake it side to side to accept or decline calls while wearing your AirPods. To enable Head Gestures once your AirPods are connected to your iPhone:

Go to Settings

Tap your AirPods name at the top

Tap Head Gestures

Toggle Head Gestures on

Choose your preferred motion for Accept/Reply (Up and Down or Side to Side)

(Up and Down or Side to Side) Choose your preferred motion for Decline/Dismiss (Up and Down or Side to Side)

Now, when you get a call, Siri will announce the caller, and you can nod to answer or shake your head to decline without touching your phone or AirPods.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Apple has truly revolutionized the wireless listening experience with AirPods . Not only does it elevate your experience seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem, but it also makes your life better with plenty of hidden features. Whether you want to hear others more clearly or simply make your life easier, AirPods include an incredible number of features that pack a punch.

Have you explored all these hidden features of AirPods? Which hidden features are your favorites? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

