Youngbloodz, Entourage Face Drug, Weapons Charges

The two members of the rap group Youngbloodz and their 12-person entourage face drug and weapons charges after being stopped while on their way to a concert.

Jeffrey Ray Grigsby, 29, who performs using the name J-Bo, and Sean Paul Joseph, 27, who performs as Sean Paul, were arrested Thursday on I-85 on the way to Columbus, Georgia.

All 14 were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearms. They posted bond Friday.

Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy Clinton Reynolds said he pulled the tour bus over because it had an expired Florida tag but immediately noticed the odor of burning marijuana.

After a search of the vehicle, Reynolds said deputies found two firearms and about a half pound of marijuana divided into 11 plastic bags.

The group, whose hits include "85 South" and "Cadillac Pimping," will be exonerated, said Tice Merriweather, a spokesman for the group's record label, Jive Records.

"The guys have never had any trouble with the law," Merriweather said in a statement.