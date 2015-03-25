Wyo. Rep. Cubin Secures Shot at Sixth Term

U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin (search) fended off four Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary election, securing a shot at a sixth term in this fall's general election.

With 53 percent of precincts reporting, Cubin had 22,557 votes, or 51 percent. None of the challengers received more than 28 percent.

During the campaign, Cubin, the state's lone House member, insisted she felt no pressure in facing so many challengers and expressed confidence running on her record.

On the Democratic side, businessman Ted Ladd held a modest lead over two other candidates.

