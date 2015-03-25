Would-Be Robber Gives Cell Phone Number to Victims

When an 18-year-old man waving a gun entered a Chicago muffler shop Monday in an attempt to rob it, employees told him the manager who knew how to open the safe wasn't there.

So, the suspect had a brilliant idea — he gave his cell phone number to the employees and told them to call him when the manager came back, WBBM780 reported.

The man left and the employees called 911.

Plain clothed officers were put in the shop and the suspect was called back. When he came back waving his gun again, he was shot in the leg by an officer.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

