Witness: Boxer Mike Tyson Put Up $50,000 for a 'Hit' on Brooklyn Gang Members

Boxer Mike Tyson paid $50,000 to take out a "hit" on members of a nefarious drug gang in Brooklyn who allegedly gunned down his ex-bodyguard, The New York Post reported, citing a witness at the trial of one of those in the gang.

The stake on the lives of those in the so-called Cash Money Brothers gang never came to fruition, Dwayne "Thor" Meyers said on the stand Thursday.

Gang member Abubakr Raheem, 38, is on trial for allegedly driving the getaway car in two killings, according to the Post.

The newspaper reported that Meyers claimed the former heavyweight champ put the hit out as payback for the slaying of close Tyson friend and onetime bodyguard Darryl "Homicide" Baum.

"We got word Mike Tyson and [another man] had both contributed $50,000 apiece for the murders of Cash Money Brothers," Meyers testified.

The gang is said to have controlled the Lafayette Gardens Houses in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, N.Y.

