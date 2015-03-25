Winners: 78th Academy Awards
The following is the complete list of winners at the 78th annual Academy Awards:
Best Picture: "Crash."
Actor: Philip Seymour Hoffman, "Capote."
Actress: Reese Witherspoon, "Walk the Line."
Supporting Actor: George Clooney, "Syriana."
Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz, "The Constant Gardener."
Director: Ang Lee, "Brokeback Mountain."
Foreign Film: "Tsotsi," South Africa.
Adapted Screenplay: Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, "Brokeback Mountain."
Original Screenplay: Paul Haggis and Bobby Moresco, "Crash."
Animated Feature Film: "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit."
Art Direction: "Memoirs of a Geisha."
Cinematography: "Memoirs of a Geisha."
Sound Mixing: "King Kong."
Sound Editing: "King Kong."
Original Score: "Brokeback Mountain," Gustavo Santaolalla.
Original Song: "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp" from "Hustle & Flow," Jordan Houston, Cedric Coleman and Paul Beauregard.
Costume: "Memoirs of a Geisha."
Documentary Feature: "March of the Penguins."
Documentary (short subject): "A Note of Triumph: The Golden Age of Norman Corwin."
Film Editing: "Crash."
Makeup: "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."
Animated Short Film: "The Moon and the Son: An Imagined Conversation."
Live Action Short Film: "Six Shooter."
Visual Effects: "King Kong."
———
Oscar winners previously announced this year:
Honorary Academy Award (Oscar statuette): Robert Altman.
The Gordon E. Sawyer award for technical achievement (Oscar statuette): Gary Demos.