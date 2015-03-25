Willie Nelson Spared Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Marijuana Possession

Country music star Willie Nelson and his tour manager were spared jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

Nelson, tour manager David Anderson, Nelson's sister, Bobbie Nelson, and two drivers were issued citations on Sept. 18 after state troopers said they found marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms on his tour bus during a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 10.

State District Judge Paul deMahy fined Nelson and Anderson $1,024 each and put both on six months of probation. As part of a plea agreement, the citation against Bobbie Nelson was dismissed.

St. Martin Parish Assistant District Attorney Chester Cedars said he dismissed the citations against the two drivers because there was no indication they "had anything to do with the contraband."

Word that Nelson was in this small southern Louisiana town quickly spread, and a crowd of about 25 fans gathered outside to wait for the entertainer after his brief court appearance. Nelson obliged, shaking hands, signing scraps of paper and posing for photographs.

"Thank y'all," he said, waving as he climbed into a waiting car.