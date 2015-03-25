WHO to Chinese: Don't Be Wary of H1N1 Vaccine

A recent poll showed Chinese citizens are still wary about the H1N1 vaccine, despite trials that proved the vaccine was "safe and effective," Agence France-Presse reported.

"In China, over 12,000 people took part in field trials," said Michael O’Leary, the World Health Organization’s new representative in China. "They demonstrated the vaccine is safe and effective, with occasional mild and temporary symptoms as expected. We recommend the use of this vaccine for use among priority groups in China."

However, a recently released survey indicated that more than half of the Chinese population does not want to receive the vaccine.

O’Leary said the H1N1 flu posed a far greater risk than the possible side effects of the vaccine.

About 5,000 people worldwide have died from the H1N1 virus.

The Chinese government said it has plans to vaccinate 65 million citizens by the end of the year, and 300,000 people have been vaccinated thus far.

