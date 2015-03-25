Who Is Robert McChesney?

This is a rush transcript from "Glenn Beck," October 7, 2009. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GLENN BECK, HOST: You know, I have to tell you, that Helen Keller story really makes me mad. I mean, I should clarify that. Have you read the Helen Keller story? At the end of her life, she was, like, "You can't do it on your own'. It was not a happy story, not the one we all learned as children." But that's a different story.

What right in the Bill of Rights matters to you most? Pick one. If I said you've got to pick one, which one would you choose? I would think the first or the second. Probably the first, because if you don't have freedom of speech, if we cannot speak freely to each other, we lose the essence of who we are. Remember that.

As I recap here a little bit of Mark Lloyd, he’s the FCC diversity "czar." He has said this about Hugo Chavez --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK LLOYD, CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER, FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION: In Venezuela, with Chavez, really an incredible revolution, a democratic revolution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BECK: He has also said the Fairness Doctrine doesn't go far enough. Watch this.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

LLOYD: Unless we're conscious of the need to have more people of color, gays, other people in those positions, we will not change the problem. We're in a position where you have to say who is going to step down so someone else can have power.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

BECK: Boy, that sounds positively un-American. Yesterday, we had two stories that seemed like no big deal if you didn't know what was behind them. The first story was about the government getting into Internet regulation. Remember, protect you from the shady Internet blogger trying to scam you into buying the perfect pancake maker. Oh, the government is here just trying to help you. Remember that?

Also, the other story was the FTC -- not the FCC, but the FTC -- they are just getting together for a little lunch, you know, a conference in December, the 1st and 2nd in December. They just want to talk about how they can help journalists do their job.

Oh, I would like to have a little speech there, too. They want to know, should there be extra funding for journalists? Should there be tax credits for certain news organizations?

Rupert, gravy train is about to come, I'm sure. Should the government be more involved? OK. Remember those two stories here. Now, let me introduce you now to a friend of Mark Lloyd's. In fact, he is also a friend of Van Jones.

He founded a little group called Free Press. They are looking for anything but free press. Let me tell you a little bit about the founder, Robert McChesney. He is the former editor of "Monthly Review," which he himself has described as one of the most important Marxist publications in the world, let alone the United States.

He is a backer of Hugo Chavez, the crackdown on the media, and even suggested that owners of a TV station that was critical of Chavez should be arrested for treason. My, that sounds like Mark Lloyd. I wonder if they know each other.

He has said, quote, about the U.S. "Any serious effort to reform the media system would have to be necessarily part of a revolutionary program to overthrow the capitalist system itself. Also, there is no real answer, but to remove, brick by brick, the capitalist system itself, rebuilding the entire society on socialist principles."

Well, why not? We're all socialists now. "We need to do whatever we can to limit capitalist propaganda, regulate it, minimize it, and perhaps even eliminate it."

Quote "The fight against hyper-commercialism becomes especially pronounced in the area of digital communications." Wow, that wouldn't be the Internet, would it?

Here is yet another far-left radical who hates capitalism. Now, let me tell you a little bit more about Free Press. Free Press worked with Obama during his to help develop his tech policies. Whoa! What were some of those quotes we just had? And he was there helping develop the tech policies of this White House?

Free Press has three confirmed meetings now with Obama's FCC to work on new Internet regulations - "Hi, we're from the government, and we're just here to help." The FCC chairman, not to be confused with the diversity "czar" -- this is the chairman of the FCC, Julius Genachowski -- chose Free Press spokeswoman, Jen Howard, to be his press secretary.

Yes. The Marxist group, the most important Marxist group, possibly in the world, but definitely in America -- that person was taken to be his spokesperson? Free Press also co-authored "The Structural Imbalance of Talk Radio."

They do know Mark Lloyd, because that's the book that Mark Lloyd -- and in that book they argued for the government to remedy the problem of conservative voices on talk radio by, among other things, forcing commercial owners who fail to abide by their rules to pay a fee that would subsidize public broadcasting.

I said at the beginning, freedom of speech is the most important right, because if I can't meet you with tonight and, in the same breath, let me say this, if Keith Olbermann cannot meet with you every night, if we're not allowed to say things that other people find offensive, if we're not allowed to talk to each other and express opinions, well, then anyone could get away with just about anything, don't you think?

Will the press, the actual free press, at least today at -- what time is it? Yes, still free today -- will they even bother to question a group with a radical Marxist founder based in Marxism? Will they even question that group that wants to drastically change their own industry?

You know what? Maybe they'll become interested if McChesney calls a Republican a naughty name. I'm not sure. But let me just say this to members of the press that are ignoring this or thinking, "Well, it's no big deal."

If you embrace these people, or if you sit down and work with these people, you might as well just go out and purchase your own blindfold and cigarette for the firing squad, because I don't see the difference here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2009 FOX News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Transcription Copyright 2009 CQ Transcriptions, LLC, which takes sole responsibility for the accuracy of the transcription. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. No license is granted to the user of this material except for the user's personal or internal use and, in such case, only one copy may be printed, nor shall user use any material for commercial purposes or in any fashion that may infringe upon FOX News Network, LLC'S and CQ Transcriptions, LLC's copyrights or other proprietary rights or interests in the material. This is not a legal transcript for purposes of litigation.