Ways to Support the Troops

The Defense Department is not accepting anonymous packages for the troops overseas, but has offered suggestions on how to help or show support:

Operation USO Care Package accepts individual donations of $25 that go toward a package of personal items and snacks for a soldier. Those wishing to participate can go to the Web site or call 1-866-USO-GIVE.

Operation Uplink allows people to donate calling cards so servicemembers can stay in touch with family and friends.

Operation Dear Abby offers the option of e-mailing greetings to troops.

Defend America allows people to sign a virtual thank-you card to soldiers.

The Army and Air Force Exchange allows people to give money for gift certificates which troops can redeem for merchandise. Visit the Web site or call 1-877-770-GIFT (4438).

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation provides higher education financial assistance to the sons and daughters of Marines and former Marines.

Operation Independence organizes and sends care packages to deployed troops.

Dear American Soldier offers a forum to compose and send letters to soldiers overseas.

Donations are also being accepted by the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy/Marine Relief Society; the Air Force Aid Society; the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance; the American Red Cross Armed Forces Emergency Services; and the Fisher House Foundation, which provides "comfort houses" for family members who have lost servicemembers.