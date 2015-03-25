Wal-Mart to Open 2 Hispanic-Focused Supermarkets

Wal-Mart will open two supermarkets targeting Hispanic consumers in Arizona and Texas, the Financial Times reported.

Supermercado de Wal-Mart will open in remodeled retail spaces previously occupied by Wal-Mart's Neighborhood Market stores in Phoenix and Houston.

Wal-Mart said the stories will feature a "new layout, signing and product assortment designed to make them even more relevant to local Hispanic customers," according to the Financial Times.

Sam's Club, also owned by Wal-Mart, will open a Hispanic-targeted discount super warehouse called Mas Club in Houston later this year, the Financial Times reported.

The new stores coincide with a larger Wal-Mart theme of targeting a certain demographic, such as African-American, urban, suburban and Hispanic.

Last year a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Texas included a larger selection of Spanish-language DVDs and music, Hispanic foods and a tortilleria bakery, the Financial Times reported.

