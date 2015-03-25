Waitress Accuses Hank Williams Jr. of Harassment

A 19-year-old waitress has accused Hank Williams Jr. of harassing her in a hotel bar.

Holly Hornbeak alleged that around midnight Saturday the country superstar swore at her, tried to kiss her and lifted her in a chokehold, according to a police report.

Williams has been staying at the Peabody Hotel while his daughters are being treated in a Memphis hospital for injuries they suffered in a car crash.

Police had not issued any warrants in the case as of Tuesday evening, The Commercial Appeal newspaper reported.

Nor has Williams been contacted by police, his publicist, Kirt Webster told The Associated Press Tuesday night.

"I am shocked at such allegations," Webster said in a statement. "Hank Jr. has had to defend himself once already in Memphis last Friday from erroneous allegations, and now this.

"Hank and family is still staying at the hotel, if any issues were problematic one would think that the hotel would ask him to check out or leave the premises. Neither has happened."

On Friday Williams held a news conference to dispel rumors started by an anonymous caller on a radio talk show that he had asked for only white personnel to attend to his daughters.

The women were seriously injured when their SUV overturned on a Mississippi highway last Wednesday.

Holly Williams, 25, was released from the hospital Friday. Hilary Williams, 27, remained in intensive care Tuesday.

Hank Williams Jr. has had a string of No. 1 hits including "Family Tradition" and "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight." He has sung the theme for ABC's "Monday Night Football" since 1989.

His father, a star in the late 1940s to early 1950s, had hits like "Your Cheatin' Heart" and "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." He died in 1953.