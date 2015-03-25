Video Appears to Show Britney Spears Running Over Photographer's Foot

It might just be Britney Spears' latest hit.

Hours after losing visitation rights with her two young sons, the struggling pop star apparently ran over the foot of a photographer for celebrity Web site TMZ.com. Spears was driving away from a Beverly Hills medical building, her car surrounded by photographers, when the incident occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Messages left with her attorney weren't immediately returned.

Video posted on the Hollywood.TV Web site shows elements of the incident but not the tire rolling over the cameraman's foot.

The video shows Spears beginning to pull out of the structure when her car is surrounded by more than a dozen photographers. The car comes to a stop.

Spears honks and the car lurches forward a few feet. Shouting is heard, and the camera jerks around as fellow photographers appear to help a man up.

Spears drives off and seconds later video shows what appears to be a tire mark on the photographer's sock. The man, wearing sandals with white socks, doesn't respond to questions from the others as he walks away, apparently unhurt.

TMZ producer Gillian Sheldon confirmed Friday that the photographer was employed by the Web site. She said there were no plans to file a police report. In a statement released by TMZ, the photographer indicated he wasn't angry.

"Things happen at certain times and she was just a little impatient," said the man, whose name wasn't released. "She got a little impatient for whatever reason. I say let bygones be bygones."

Earlier Thursday, Spears, 25, learned she can no longer visit her two preschool-age sons, who are in the custody of ex-husband Kevin Federline, until she complies with an order from Superior Court Commissioner Scott Gordon.

Gordon's ruling didn't spell out what directives Spears had defied, but a hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

Spears faces charges of hit and run and driving without a valid license as the result of an Aug. 6 parking lot mishap.

In that incident, paparazzi photographed Spears steering her car into another vehicle as she tried to park in a space in a Studio City lot. The video showed her walking away after assessing the damage to her own car.