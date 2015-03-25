VH1 Cancels Reality Show Featuring Murder Suspect

VH1 executives have cancelled "Megan Wants a Millionaire," the reality TV show that Ryan Alexander Jenkins appeared in before he was charged with murdering a former model.

VH1 spokesman Brett Henne confirmed that the show was cancelled Friday.

Previously the network had said the show, in which wealthy young men try to win over a materialistic blonde, was postponed.

Jasmine Fiore's body was found without fingers or teeth in a bloodstained suitcase in a trash bin on Aug. 15 in the Orange County city of Buena Park. She met Jenkins in Las Vegas in March, soon after he completed filming the reality show, and married him weeks later.

Police believe he has fled to his native Canada.