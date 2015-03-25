Underwood, Martin Voted Sexiest Vegetarians

If only Bo Bice (search) had cut down on the ribs. Carrie Underwood (search), who beat out Bice to win the "American Idol" crown in May, was voted the "World's Sexiest Vegetarian" in PETA's annual online poll. She shares the honor with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (search).

More than 13,000 votes were cast in the contest run by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the animal rights group announced Tuesday.

Underwood, a 22-year-old Oklahoma native, wore a "V for Vegetarian" T-shirt on the FOX show. Martin, 28, and his wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, made headlines when they gave their 1-year-old daughter, Apple, a vegan birthday cake.

Underwood and Martin beat out other famous veggie lovers including David Duchovny, Reese Witherspoon, Avril Lavigne, Joaquin Phoenix and Prince.

Last year, Andre 3000 of OutKast and Alicia Silverstone won the "sexiest vegetarian" title. Other previous winners include Tobey Maguire, Lauren Bush and Shania Twain.

