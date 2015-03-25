UN Chopper Crashes in Nepal, Killing 10

A United Nations helicopter crashed Monday while flying in bad weather in Nepal's mountainous east, killing at least 10 people, officials said.

Home Ministry spokesman Modraj Dotel confirmed the helicopter was carrying U.N. personnel.

Mohan Adhikari, chief of the air rescue unit at Katmandu airport, said rescuers have pulled 10 bodies from the wreckage but still did not know how many people were on board.

"We have conflicting reports that there were either 11 or 15 people on board but even the U.N. representatives are not sure how many were there on the helicopter," Adhikari said.