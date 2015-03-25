Uganda Government and Rebels Agree on Cease-Fire to End 19-Year Conflict

Uganda and Lord's Resistance Army rebels have agreed to a truce to end their brutal, 19-year conflict, officials said Saturday.

The agreement — reached during peace talks held in Juba, southern Sudan — was expected to take effect when rebel leader Joseph Kony announces a cessation of hostilities, no later than Tuesday, said Ugandan government spokesman Paddy Ankunda.

"We have agreed on the issues and put our signatures on the document," Ankunda said by telephone from Juba. "We are happy, and now we will continue working for a comprehensive peace agreement."

The Ugandan army will continue operations as normal until Kony's announcement, Ankunda said.

After the announcement, the rebels will have three weeks to gather at assembly points in southern Sudan and northern Uganda where they can be monitored and will be given food and safe passage, officials said.