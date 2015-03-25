U.S. Arrests No. 54 on Most-Wanted Iraqis List

U.S. paratroopers have captured a former Baath Party (search) official who was No. 54 on the list of 55 most-wanted figures from Saddam Hussein's (search) regime, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

Khamis Sirhan al-Muhammad, a former regional Baath Party chairman and militia commander, was arrested Sunday in the Ramadi area west of Baghdad (search), according to Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt.

"With the capture of No. 54, we have taken another significant step in reducing anti-coalition resistance," Kimmitt said. "He was an enabler for many of the resistance attacks on Iraqis as well as the U.S. and coalition forces."

Kimmitt refused to discuss further details of the arrest.