Transcript: Jailhouse Revelation

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record," March 29, 2006, that has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: What is Mary Winkler saying about the murder? Joining us by phone from Selmer, Tennessee, is Mary's friend, Pam Killingsworth, who has visited her in jail. Pam, when did you visit Mary Winkler?

PAM KILLINGSWORTH, FRIEND OF MARY WINKLER: I visited her on Sunday afternoon, right after the church services.

VAN SUSTEREN: How much time did you actually have with Mary Winkler?

KILLINGSWORTH: Approximately 30 to 35 minutes.

VAN SUSTEREN: How long have you known her?

KILLINGSWORTH: I've known Mary for the past year, since they have been at our church.

VAN SUSTEREN: Obviously, if someone's in jail, someone's going to be different. But when you were with her on Sunday, was she much different than the Mary Winkler you know?

KILLINGSWORTH: She basically appeared to be the same Mary. When I visited her, Mary's thoughts seemed to be of other people, not herself. She asked about the children. She made some comments about Matthew. And she talked about the church and the effect that it was having on the church. She was very apologetic.

VAN SUSTEREN: When you say Matthew, that's her minister husband she's accused of shooting. What did she say about him?

KILLINGSWORTH: When I held up the church bulletin that was in memory, it had a picture of Matthew and it was dedicated in his memory. She bowed her head down, and tears came into her eyes. And she told me, she said, I loved Matthew very much.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did she say why she shot him?

KILLINGSWORTH: No. We didn't discuss that. My whole visit was to let her know that I was praying for her, that I loved her, and that we all were keeping her in our thoughts and prayers.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did she indicate any trouble, you know, whether there was trouble in the marriage, whether she was herself troubled?

KILLINGSWORTH: No, she did not. She didn't indicate any problems at all. And she did request me to bring her some pictures, a Christmas picture that she had sent of the girls and a birthday card that she had sent me of the girls, that they had printed on the computer. And I did get those pictures to her. And there's another picture I have that I will get to her at the next visitation time.

VAN SUSTEREN: And she was reading the Bible? At least, that's how she's passing time in the jail?

KILLINGSWORTH: Yes, ma'am. She told me that she was reading her Bible, and she was pretty much starting at the front. And I suggested that she go to Psalms and read verses from the Psalms to comfort her.

VAN SUSTEREN: Pam, thank you.

KILLINGSWORTH: You're very much welcome.

