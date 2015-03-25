Topless Kissing Booth Brings in the Bucks for Charity

Topless kissing. Nude karaoke. T-shirt only relays. And all in the name of charity.

A nudist getaway that received top mention in "Playboy" magazine was the recent host to a very enticing fundraiser.

The Caliente nudist resort in Land O'Lakes, Fla. hosted Relay for Life, raising money for cancer while baring it all in true nudist fashion, the St. Petersburg Times reported.

Various methods were employed to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, including topless kisses for $5 and "Titty T's" shirts available for $10 a pop.

The main event, the relay, had naked participants prancing around resort grounds, strolling pool-side and crooning on the karaoke machine. At least one attendee was said to be dressed, namely, Giggles the clown, also known as the county commissioner.

For those who missed the chance to show some skin, Caliente has another, bigger nude fundraising bash scheduled for April of 2007.

DDD = Doggie Designated Driver

BEIJING (AP) — You can't teach an old dog new tricks.

A woman in Hohhot, the capital of north China's Inner Mongolia region, crashed her car while giving her dog a driving lesson, the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday.

No injuries were reported, although the vehicles involved were slightly damaged, it said.

The woman, identified only be her surname, Li, said her dog "was fond of crouching on the steering wheel and often watched her drive," according to Xinhua.

"She thought she would let the dog 'have a try' while she operated the accelerator and brake," the report said. "They did not make it far before crashing into an oncoming car."

Xinhua did not say what kind of dog or vehicles were involved but Li paid for repairs.

If You Don't Hang Up That Phone I'm Going To...

SAVONLINNA, Finland (AP) — Irate callers got their revenge on cell phones at the Mobile Phone Throwing World Championship over the weekend.

Lassi Etelatalo, the men's winner, threw an old Nokia 292 feet on Saturday during the seventh annual event. The women's winner, Eija Laakso, tossed her phone 167 feet, a new world record according to the organizers.

Though there are no doping tests, a jury monitoring the event can rule out contestants if their mental or physical preparedness "is not adequate for full a performance."

The winners get — what else? — new cell phones.

In addition to the "original" competition, which requires an over-the-shoulder throw and is judged solely on distance, there is "freestyle," where "style and aesthetics" count, and a junior competition for kids 12 and younger.

Organizers call the contest "the only sport where you can pay back all the frustrations and disappointments" caused by modern equipment.

Granny, Gimme All Ya Got!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man wielding a silver revolver and wearing a bandanna mask stepped aboard a casino shuttle bus and robbed seven elderly passengers and the driver.

Police are calling it "the stagecoach robbery."

The Ramblin' Express had made the 20-mile trip to Colorado Springs from Cripple Creek late Thursday when the man climbed on, told the riders and driver they could keep their wedding rings but demanded their other valuables, said police Sgt. Scott Schwall.

He fled, and police dogs could not pick up his trail.

Schwall would not say how much money was taken or if any of the passengers had won big at the casinos that night. But he said, "It would be more productive to rob them on the way up."

Passengers waiting for the bus at the same stop Friday afternoon were unconcerned about safety. "I guess it's not going to happen to me," said Toni Blackwell. "First time it happened, so it's probably the last."

Compiled by FOXNews.com's Hannah Sentenac.

