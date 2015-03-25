Topics and Guests: October 17

Go "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

California lawyer Daniel Horowitz (search) made a horrific discovery when he came home on Saturday. He found his wife's murdered body in the entrance of their California home.

We'll get the latest on the investigation from Henry Lee, reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Horowitz was in the middle of a high-profile murder trial when his wife was murdered. The judge declared a mistrial in that case today. We'll get reaction from Valerie Harris, co-counsel to Dan Horowitz, and Ivan Golde, Horowitz co-counsel and longtime friend.

Friends say Horowitz feared for his safety and carried a gun. Did he think that somebody was after him? And did he believe his wife's life was in danger? FOX News legal analyst Bob Massi was with Horowitz the day his wife was murdered. He'll tell us what he knows.

Plus, the autopsy was completed just hours ago. What did it reveal about this brutal murder? And can the autopsy tell police exactly what time the murder took place? We'll be joined by forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden.

Then, in June, Horowitz filed a restraining order against Joe Lynch, a caretaker who lived on his property. Is Lynch a suspect in Pamela Vitale's murder? We'll get the legal lowdown from Greta's legal eagles:

• Ted Williams, criminal defense attorney

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco assistant district attorney

• Bernie Grimm, criminal defense attorney

And, there are reports tonight that Ben Fawley (search) — the main suspect in Taylor Behl's murder — told police that Taylor died accidentally during an intimate encounter in her car. We'll get reaction from Taylor's mother, Janet Pelasara.

These stories and much more! Don't miss your chance to go "On the Record" tonight!

