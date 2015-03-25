Topics and Guests: November 1

Get "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

It's a furious fight to the finish and the White House is on the line. What are the campaign's last-minute plans? We'll be joined by Elizabeth Edwards (search), wife of vice presidential candidate Sen. John Edwards, and Liz Cheney (search), senior adviser on the Bush-Cheney campaign and daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney.

Plus, with one day to go before an election that is too close to call, we'll get powerful political insight from Laura Ingraham, radio talk show host, and Susan Estrich, FOX News contributor.

How will the weather impact voter turnout? We'll investigate

And, will the prosecution's closing arguments seal Scott Peterson's (search) fate? We'll get the legal lowdown from:

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco assistant district attorney

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio reporter

• Gloria Allred, Amber Frey's attorney

• Jeanine Pirro, Westchester County district attorney

• Geoffrey Fieger, criminal defense attorney

