Topics and Guests, May 28 and 31

"Special Report" Memorial Holiday:

Friday, May 28

Jim Angle reports: The head of Iraq's new caretaker government is chosen -- but not the way anyone expected. Find out the details.

Catherine Herridge reports: Were recent warnings of possible summer attacks somewhat exaggerated? We'll have the latest.

Major Garrett reports: John Kerry (search) tells Veterans in Wisconsin that he believes the Bush administration has made the U.S. less safe. We'll report. You decide.

Monday, May 31

Sixty years after they stormed the beaches at Normandy, World War II (search) veterans have a place to remember the fallen. Molly Henneberg takes us on a special tour of the new World War II memorial. Don't miss this!

Kelly Wright has a live report from Baghdad.

Greg Kellly tours the Fisher House (search ) at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

GUEST PREVIEW:

• Bill Sammon, Washington Times White House correspondent, and author of "Misunderestimated, The President Battles Terrorism, John Kerry, and the Bush Haters"

• Michael Kranish , author of "John F. Kerry, the Complete Biography by Boston Globe reporters who know him best"

Details on those stories and more on Special Report with Brit Hume at 6 p.m. ET.

— Guests and topics are subject to change