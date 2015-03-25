Topics and Guests, May 28

Carl Cameron exclusive: Attorney General John Ashcroft and FBI Director Robert Mueller are set to announce dramatic new changes to the Federal Bureau of Investigation that officials hope will help greatly in the war on terrorism.

Panel preview: Can the FBI be fixed? How long will the reforms take? Also, NATO, set up more than a half century ago to contain Moscow during the Cold War, formally accepts its old enemy as a junior partner. Is this a good thing?

Guest: Retired Lt. Gen. Tom Mcinerney, FOX military analyst: Would it really take 200,000 Americans on the ground to topple Saddam?

Wendell Goler reports: The latest from President Bush's trip to Europe. He's been quite busy including visiting with the pope.

Bret Baier reports: The latest from the war on terror.

William La Jeunesse reports: Pakistan test-fires a missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads into Indian territory, the third and final launch in a series of much-criticized tests.

James Rosen reports: Robert and Susan Levy are expected to attend a memorial service for their daughter Chandra — the same day the medical examiner releases the cause of the young woman's death as homicide.

Jennifer Griffin reports: Troops step up raids in West Bank town following homicide bombing that killed Israeli woman and her 18-month-old granddaughter at an ice cream parlor. We'll have the latest.

Details on these stories and more on Special Report with Brit Hume.

— Guests and topics are subject to change