Topics and Guests for Wednesday, Dec. 3

Wednesday, Dec. 3:

If you commit one sex crime, should you go away forever?

• Tracey Oetting of Citizens for a One Strike, You're Out Law

• Steven Cron, criminal defense attorney

The investigation into Vince Foster's 1993 death will be reopened if this man has anything to do with it...

• Allan Favish, California attorney

Are Howard Dean Democrats going over the line with their attacks on President Bush?

• Jim Barnett, Vermont's Republican Party chair

There may have been more than arm-twisting going on during last month's Medicare debate on Capitol Hill

• Tim Noah, Slate reporter

The Hamilton County coroner lists the cause of death as homicide, but noting the death of Nathaniel Jones had some contributing factors aside from his struggle with police

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

