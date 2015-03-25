Topics and Guests for November 11

Watch "Your World" weekdays at 4 p.m. ET

Since Oct. 23, the Dow has been on a tear and oil is slowly heading south. How long will the good news last? We'll ask Barry Ritholtz, chief investment strategist at the Maxim Group, and Chris Lahiji, president of DailyTrends.com.

Growth is the key to any business and Starbucks is on a caffeine high. CEO-designate Jim Donald explains why his company is donating 50,000 pounds of coffee beans to our troops on the front.

Now that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (search) has died, does President Bush owe it to his ally British Prime Minister Tony Blair to restart the Middle East peace process? We'll ask Sir Winston S. Churchill, grandson of Winston Churchill.

Plus, we'll talk earnings and expectations with Jim Schneider, chief financial officer of Dell Inc. (search)

And, as we honor the sacrifice and contributions of all our men and women in uniform, we'll debate whether it is time to pull our forces from Iraq with Rebecca Suzanne,a a military sister against the war and a member of Military Families Speak Out, and Dianne Ledet, whose son is fighting in Fallujah (search).

About the Show

"Your World with Neil Cavuto" offers news and insight on Wall Street and other market activities, while wrapping up the business news of the day. Named "the best interviewer in broadcast business news" by The Journalist and Financial Reporter, Neil Cavuto identifies why and how events happen.

"We bring the most influential players in the business world to our viewers, offering insights on the day's news and the market's broader trends," said Cavuto. "This is business news that matters — information we need to know to make the right choices."

More than just facts and figures, "Your World with Cavuto" gets to the heart of the matter with in-depth reporting from Dagen McDowell, FOX Business correspondent, and analysis from our FOX Business News All-Stars:

• Terry Keenan, host of Cashin' In

• Brenda Buttner, host of Bulls & Bears

• David Asman, host of Forbes on Fox

• Stuart Varney, FOX Business News contributor