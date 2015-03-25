Topics and Guests for March 15

Did the leader of Spain get booted because he backed President Bush? We’ll ask Peter Brookes, former CIA operations officer, and Hank Sheinkopf, Democratic strategist, if siding with the U.S. is political suicide.

We’ll take the market’s temperature with Peter Cardillo, chief investment analyst at S.W. Bach and Company; Barry Eitholtz, market strategist at Maxim Group, and Jonathan Hoenig, portfolio manager at Capitalist Pig Asset Management.

Who’s to blame for rising gas prices? We’ll ask Tom Petrie, chairman of Petrie, Parkman and Company.

Plus, can Mel Gibson’s “Passion" topple Hollywood box office records set by "Titanic"? Film producer, Larry Thompson and Premier magazine's Glenn Kenny join the debate.

And, from cars to computers and even food: When it comes to spending your green, you might want to think red white and blue! Find out how your everyday purchases can help drive the U.S. economy on tonight’s edition of "Your World with Cavuto."

About the Show

More than just facts and figures, "Your World with Cavuto" gets to the heart of the matter with in-depth reporting from Dagen McDowell, FOX Business correspondent, and analysis from our FOX Business News All-Stars:

• Terry Keenan, host of Cashin' In

• Brenda Buttner, host of Bulls & Bears

• David Asman, host of Forbes on Fox