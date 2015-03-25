Topics and Guests for June 1

Shake up at Viacom: Just when it seemed that he had buried the hatchet with Sumner Redstone, Mel Karmazin (search) unexpectedly resigns as the No. 2 executive at Viacom Inc. We’ll examine the impact on the company and your portfolio.

Could Karmazin find himself in the driver's seat at Disney? Lowell "Bud" Paxson, chairman of Paxson Communications, and Reese Schonfeld, founder of CNN, join the debate.

If your state is running a surplus, should they back off raising your taxes? We’ll ask Dr. Monica Crowley, Fox News political contributor.

Following this weekend’s hostage drama in Saudi Arabia, how strong is the Saudi royal family? Fidel Gheit, senior vice president of oil and gas research at Oppenheimer, and Jerry Taylor, director of natural resource studies at Cato, join the debate.

Plus, Deputy National Security Adviser Jim Wilkinson on whether Saudi Arabia is the next ticking terrorist time bomb.

We’ll take the market’s temperature with Joseph Battipaglia, chief investment officer at Ryan Beck and Company, and Ted Weisberg, president of Seaport Securities.

Are some of the countries that opposed military action in Iraq trying to cash in on Iraq’s goods? We’ll ask Peter Brookes, senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

Plus, when he lost his son on Sept. 11 he vowed to make a difference. Now John Duffy, CEO of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, explains how he is helping others cope on today’s edition of "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

